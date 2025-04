IT’S GOING TO be a grey Easter Sunday with rain, drizzel and fog expected.

However, some parts of the country may get the odd sunny spell, wmost likely across western fringes early on and across eastern areas in turn later.

There had been hopes of a dramatic turnaround after rain warnings earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Temperatures will reach highs of 11 to 14 degrees, with light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Tonight will bring outbreaks of rain and drizzle, especially across the western half of the country.

The rain and drizzle will push northeastwards overnight with clear spells and scattered showers following from the Atlantic later.

Some mist patches are also expected.

Temperatures will go as low as 4 to 8 degrees, in a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.