IT’S GOING TO be a wet and windy few days ahead with weather warnings issued for 10 counties.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo for tomorrow.

The warning will kick in at 4am and and will remain in place until 3pm.

The forecaster has said there will be strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds tomorrow morning and afternoon in the 10 counties.

These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible, Met Éireann said.

Looking at the general forecast, there will be a mix of cloud and bright spells this morning, but cloudy conditions will continue to build from the south in the afternoon.

It will be a largely dry day with just some patchy drizzle, mainly near southern coasts.

Conditions will turn windy overnight but it will be largely dry initially with some clear spells.

Lowest temperatures tomorrow will range from between 0 and 3 degrees with a touch of frost in places. It will be milder in southern parts of the country with patchy light rain and drizzle pushing northwards.

It’ll be a wet and windy start to tomorrow. Rain in the southwest is due to track northeastwards in the morning with some heavy falls, especially in parts of the south and Connacht with localised flooding possible.

Met Éireann has said a clearance to squally showers, with a chance of thunderstorms and hail, will follow in from the southwest later tomorrow morning, extending northeastwards throughout the afternoon and evening.

The forecaster has warned weather conditions will remain unsettled through much of the coming week with rain and showers.