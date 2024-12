MET ÉIREANN HAS issued Status Yellow wind and snow-ice warnings for a number of counties across the country.

A Status Yellow wind warning for counties Clare, Kerry, and Limerick has been issued, with winds peaking from tonight into Sunday morning. The warning is valid from 3pm today until 3pm tomorrow, the meteorological service said.

Sustained strong and gusty westerly winds veering northwesterly coupled with large coastal waves are expected, and potential impacts include difficult travelling conditions and fallen trees.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning has been put in place for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, and Louth. The warning will take effect from 10pm tonight into 9am tomorrow morning.

Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are possible tonight and for a time Sunday morning, and potential impacts include poor visibility, temporary icy patches, and difficult travelling conditions.

In Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Antrim, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry, valid from 7am this morning until midnight tonight.

A period of strong winds today is likely to lead to some transport disruption, Met Éireann said.

Marine warnings

Several marine warnings have also been issued – a Status Orange storm warning in place from Loop Head to Rossan Point to Belfast Lough.

Westerly winds veering northwesterly will reach force 6 or higher.

A Status Yellow gale warning is in place for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea. Westerly winds, becoming northwesterly, will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

For more information, you can follow along Met Éireann’s warning list here.