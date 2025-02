IT WILL BE a damp and blustery start to the day, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle and a risk of spot flooding in the south later in the afternoon.

According to Met Éireann, more persistent rain is set to develop in the south and west as the day progresses. There is currently a Status Yellow rainfall warning in the counties of Waterford and Cork.

The rain will clear away gradually and some sunny spells may develop with highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in the west and south west. It will be cooler in the north and east, with drier weather and highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Advertisement

Moderate to fresh southeast winds will ease through the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with patches of rain or drizzle developing, mostly in the south and east. There will be lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees, mildest in the south.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to begin, with drizzle and a chance of further rain developing later in the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees generally but 5 to 9 degrees for Ulster, in light to moderate east or southeast winds.

Persistent rain will extend into the southwest and west through the night, but it will be drier elsewhere. Sunday will be a mix of rain with some possible sunny spells in the southwest.