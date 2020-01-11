How much has been spent on overseas travel for TDs and senators? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

20: The number of headstones knocked off their plinths at St Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully, forcing Cork Council to ramp up security at the cemetery for the foreseeable future with around the clock patrols now in place.

5%: The absenteeism at Dublin City Council according to a senior HR official at the council who told the Labour Court that workers miss on average 10 to 12 days a year.

€33 million: The amount Dublin City Council is owed in rent arrears from its council housing tenants. New figures published by the council shows rent owed by tenants increased by 14% last year.

€207,000: The money spent by the Oireachtas on overseas travel for TDs and senators in the last 10 months. The cost includes over €9,200 on business class flights to Paraguay for two senators last September.

6: The number of food businesses ordered to close last month after inspectors with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland found them to be in breach of food safety legislation.

4,921,500: The estimated population of Ireland in 2019, according to Ireland’s Facts and Figures publication from the Central Statistics Office.

9%: The increase in the number of passenger journeys taken on public transport in the past 12 months, according to the latest figures from the National Transport Authority.

80: The reported measles cases last year, raising concerns that Ireland could lose its measles-free status.

€1.85 million: The funding announced by the Department of Culture for promoting Irish arts internationally.