What's the average annual disposable income for Irish households? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The percentage of people who would like to see an Irish unity referendum take place in the next five years.

By Adam Daly Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 7:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Wolfgang Zwanzger
Image: Shutterstock/Wolfgang Zwanzger

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€2,066,818.85: The value of the tender awarded by the House of Oireachtas this month for parliamentary publishing and printing services – separate to the over €1 million already spent on a massive printing press and associated structural works needed to make it fit into a building.

€51,458: The average annual household disposable income in Ireland, according to the CSO’s Survey on Income and Living Conditions

50%: The share that the ESB is taking in a Scottish offshore wind farm which will offset over 400,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year. 

3,518: The number of road users who suffered life-altering injuries between 2014 and 2017, according to research from the RSA.

51: The percentage of people in the Republic of Ireland who would like to see an Irish unity referendum take place in the next five years.   

1,257: The number of motorists, out of 9,656, disqualified from driving so far in 2019 who have surrendered their driving licence as required by law – the lowest rate in the past five years.

€15: The value of the commemorative silver coin minted by the Central Bank in honour of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott.

7kg: The weight of the plastic waste inside the stomach of a deer found dead in Thailand this week, raising the alarm on waste littering the country’s waters and forests.

€100,000: The money allocated to free period products in Dublin City Council’s 2020 budget. 

