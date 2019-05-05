'Where's the beef ya vegan?': The week in quotes

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The danger linked to these incidents is unquantifiable. Prison officers, as officers, will put their own health and safety at risk in an effort to retrieve this contraband. Up until 2014 our canine unit had the facility to use patrol dogs in such situations but some genius decided that staff in blue shirts would be more effective than these highly trained dogs.

Prison Officers Association president Tony Power on attempts made to smuggle contraband into prison.

Martyrdom, bro.

What it is claimed US Army veteran Mark Domingo said when asked how he planned to carry out a terrorist attack without getting caught.

Being on the same stage no matter what your religion is — your ethnicity, your colour — from all these countries, all these cultures combined together, this is a festival of light. For people to boycott light is spreading darkness, is doing the exact opposite thing, and that’s why I think they might be going against their own beliefs.

Netta Barzilai, the Israeli singer who won last year’s Eurovision Song Contest, on calls to boycott this year’s competition.

I don’t know where the truth lies, whether it’s true or untrue, or a grain of truth and a bit of an exaggeration, but that’s not what I’m about.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a dispute over a letter signed by four consultants working at University Hospital Waterford who said dead patients had been left decomposing in corridors. The hospital disputes this.

I’m running as an independent; my election campaign is above board. It’s not funded by the party.

Irish Freedom Party member and independent MEP candidate Hermann Kelly when asked if the party was correctly registered to accept donations for political purposes.

Nobody will be happy with these figures, we don’t want any of these families living in emergency accommodation – be it a hotel or family hub. On the face of it I know the impression looks – because the numbers stay quite high and some months it has slightly increased – it looks as if it’s not working… but it is now working.

Minister of State for housing Damien English on homeless figures going up and up.

Where’s the beef ya vegan?

The words of a protester confronting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as he arrived at a cabinet meeting in Cork.