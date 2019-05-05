This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Where's the beef ya vegan?': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 5 May 2019, 6:30 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

90376129_90376129 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The danger linked to these incidents is unquantifiable. Prison officers, as officers, will put their own health and safety at risk in an effort to retrieve this contraband. Up until 2014 our canine unit had the facility to use patrol dogs in such situations but some genius decided that staff in blue shirts would be more effective than these highly trained dogs.

Prison Officers Association president Tony Power on attempts made to smuggle contraband into prison.

Mark Steven Domingo Source: AP

Martyrdom, bro.

What it is claimed US Army veteran Mark Domingo said when asked how he planned to carry out a terrorist attack without getting caught.

Grand Final, Eurovision Song Contest. Song Contest Winner Netta Barzilai from Israel. Lisbon, Portugal - 12 May 2018 Source: PA Wire

Being on the same stage no matter what your religion is — your ethnicity, your colour — from all these countries, all these cultures combined together, this is a festival of light. For people to boycott light is spreading darkness, is doing the exact opposite thing, and that’s why I think they might be going against their own beliefs.

Netta Barzilai, the Israeli singer who won last year’s Eurovision Song Contest, on calls to boycott this year’s competition.

I don’t know where the truth lies, whether it’s true or untrue, or a grain of truth and a bit of an exaggeration, but that’s not what I’m about.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a dispute over a letter signed by four consultants working at University Hospital Waterford who said dead patients had been left decomposing in corridors. The hospital disputes this.

1657-brexit_90553609 Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I’m running as an independent; my election campaign is above board. It’s not funded by the party.

Irish Freedom Party member and independent MEP candidate Hermann Kelly when asked if the party was correctly registered to accept donations for political purposes.

File Photo MINISTER OF STATE for housing, Damien English has said the government’s housing strategy is working despite record numbers recorded as homeless last month. End. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Nobody will be happy with these figures, we don’t want any of these families living in emergency accommodation – be it a hotel or family hub. On the face of it I know the impression looks – because the numbers stay quite high and some months it has slightly increased – it looks as if it’s not working… but it is now working.

Minister of State for housing Damien English on homeless figures going up and up.

Fatal shooting in Derry Source: RollingNews.ie

Where’s the beef ya vegan?

The words of a protester confronting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as he arrived at a cabinet meeting in Cork.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

