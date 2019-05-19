This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'News flash morons - I’m not coming back': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 19 May 2019, 6:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/meunierd
Image: Shutterstock/meunierd

A solar power plant in the Chernobyl, Ukraine - 05 Oct 2018 Source: PA images

Chernobyl isn’t something from the past. Chernobyl is forever. It remains an unfolding and everlasting, cautionary tragedy.

Adi Roche, founder and Voluntary CEO of Chernobyl Children International, wrote about the 1986 disaster as a new SKY TV series documenting the event was released.

3146 Henrietta Street museum_90553989 Source: RollingNews.ie

The alcohol and a couple of pints in the evening time is just an aside and it shouldn’t be the main story.

Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring on exceeding the Mansion Houses’s alcohol allowance – again, according to The Times (Ireland Edition).

Boris Johnson breach Source: PA Images

Of course I’m going for it.

Boris Johnson on officially throwing his hat in the ring for the UK Conservative Party leadership challenge.

Hope not.

US President Donald Trump when asked if the United States would win in a war against Iran.

Abortion Alabama Protesters outside Alabama statehouse. Source: PA Images

This is a really sad day for women in Alabama and all across the nation. It’s like we have just taken three steps backwards as far as women’s rights and being able to make decisions that are best for them and best for their families.

Yashica Robinson, a doctor in Alabama, US, on new conservative abortion laws that came into effect this week.

original

Modern building conservation practice allows easy remedy of any stability problems arising in historic structures, through provision of structural support prior to demolition. Demolition of the structure, required to be maintained as part of the planning permission, is unjustifiable.

A statement from An Taisce on the demolition of the Irish Distillers building in Dublin’s Smithfield.

shutterstock_1079492783 Source: Shutterstock/meunierd

News flash morons: I’m in Edmonton and not coming back.

Police were looking for Jessie Dean Kowalchuk, a fugitive on Canada’s most-wanted list, in British Columbia. When he saw his photo on a local TV station, he messaged them to taunt them about living in the neighboring province of Alberta. He was then arrested.

