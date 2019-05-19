'News flash morons - I’m not coming back': The week in quotes

Source: PA images

Chernobyl isn’t something from the past. Chernobyl is forever. It remains an unfolding and everlasting, cautionary tragedy.

Adi Roche, founder and Voluntary CEO of Chernobyl Children International, wrote about the 1986 disaster as a new SKY TV series documenting the event was released.

Source: RollingNews.ie

The alcohol and a couple of pints in the evening time is just an aside and it shouldn’t be the main story.

Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring on exceeding the Mansion Houses’s alcohol allowance – again, according to The Times (Ireland Edition).

Source: PA Images

Of course I’m going for it.

Boris Johnson on officially throwing his hat in the ring for the UK Conservative Party leadership challenge.

Hope not.

US President Donald Trump when asked if the United States would win in a war against Iran.

Protesters outside Alabama statehouse. Source: PA Images

This is a really sad day for women in Alabama and all across the nation. It’s like we have just taken three steps backwards as far as women’s rights and being able to make decisions that are best for them and best for their families.

Yashica Robinson, a doctor in Alabama, US, on new conservative abortion laws that came into effect this week.

Modern building conservation practice allows easy remedy of any stability problems arising in historic structures, through provision of structural support prior to demolition. Demolition of the structure, required to be maintained as part of the planning permission, is unjustifiable.

A statement from An Taisce on the demolition of the Irish Distillers building in Dublin’s Smithfield.

Source: Shutterstock/meunierd

News flash morons: I’m in Edmonton and not coming back.

Police were looking for Jessie Dean Kowalchuk, a fugitive on Canada’s most-wanted list, in British Columbia. When he saw his photo on a local TV station, he messaged them to taunt them about living in the neighboring province of Alberta. He was then arrested.