Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 28 July, 2019
'They call him Britain Trump': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 6:30 PM
13 minutes ago 331 Views 1 Comment
Image: Rui Vieira
Image: Rui Vieira

Source: BBC/YouTube

Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here.

Boris Johnson, in his first speech as UK prime minister, stressed his determination to deliver Brexit.

UPI 20190727 Source: UPI/PA Images

We have a really good man who’s going to be the prime minister of the UK now, Boris Johnson. Good man. He’s tough, and he’s smart. They’re saying ‘Britain Trump’. They call him Britain Trump and people are saying that’s a good thing. They like me over there, that’s what they wanted. That’s what they need.

US President Donald Trump on Johnson’s new role.

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

This is a business; it’s not a babysitting facility.

A comment from Anne Davy, the owner of Hyde & Seek Childcare, to one staff member after they defended a child for falling asleep. The chain of creches was the subject of an RTÉ Investigates documentary.

90212230_90212230 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

There might be a long road ahead but there’s a road ahead and we’re delighted that’s the case

Barry Cowen, brother of Brian Cowan, speaking about the former taoiseach’s recovery after admitted to intensive care earlier this month.

9171-talks_90563939 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The views are on the record. Those are the views of myself and my colleagues. It is our job to give our views. It is not our job to hide our views. But it is government policy, the government have decided they are going to proceed.

Secretary General of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Robert Watt has stood over his advice to government in relation to the National Broadband Plan.

9326 Oktoberfest_90523333 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

In ￼Germany we are not used to the claim culture that has developed in Ireland and therefore we have decided to take a break this year. The belief that putting in an insurance claim doesn’t hurt anyone except the insurance company is incorrect, consequently great fun events like ours find it hard to go ahead when suspect insurance claims from a small minority of people can ruin it for everybody.

A statement from the organisers of Oktoberfest Ireland on why the event was cancelled this year.

Imago 20190713 Source: Imago/PA Images
I was still a bit shaken, to be honest with you, on the podium. I just felt weird. It wasn’t exactly how I wanted to feel on the podium. I was just waiting for someone to come out from behind the tent and grab the medal off me.
Dubliner Nadia Power (right) on how her bronze medal at European U23 championships wasn’t exactly a straightforward one.

