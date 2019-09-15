This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'John, is Ireland one of those countries you want to invade?': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 6:30 PM
29 minutes ago 4,336 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4806571
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

us-presidential-adviser-on-homeland-security-john-bolton Source: PA Images

John, is Ireland one of those countries you want to invade?

A comment reportedly made by US President Donald Trump to his now-fired National Security Advisor John Bolton.

3880 Boris Johnson_90579326 Source: RollingNews.ie

Negotiating FTAs with the EU and US and securing their ratification in less than three years is going to be a herculean task for you. We want to be your friend and ally, your Athena, in doing so.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar referenced the Classics during a visit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Here’s what he could have been implying.

EB-uQQYUcAIrYSY

She, as we all know, depended greatly on others but, Nóra in turn, gifted others with immeasurable love and joy; before such an ability we can only feel gratitude.

Father Edward O’Donnell speaking to mourners at the funeral of Nóra Quoirin.

england-v-australia-second-test-day-five-2019-ashes-series-lords Source: PA Images

I said, ‘hang on, I don’t give a toss about her, love’. I didn’t say, ‘I don’t give a toss about domestic violence’, because that’s very important.

Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott sought to clarify comments he made about Women’s Aid co-leader Adina Claire, who called for his knighthood to be removed over his conviction for domestic violence.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

This is not a normal prorogation. It is not typical, it is not standard, it’s one of the longest for decades. And it represents…an act of executive fiat.

John Bercow, the Speaker of the House in the UK Parliament who is due to step down next month, hit out at Boris Johnson for shutting down proceedings for five weeks.

pjimage-82-3 Source: RollingNews.ie

If the shoe is on the other foot, we would have to give consideration in that circumstance.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, when asked whether Fine Gael would support a Fianna Fáil government if Micheál Martin’s party held the most seats after the next election.

india-archbishop-of-canterbury-justin-welby-visit-jallianwala-bagh Source: PA Images

I can’t speak for the British government as I am not an official of the British Government. But I can speak in the name of Christ. I am so ashamed and sorry for the impact of the crime committed. I am a religious leader, not a politician. As a religious leader, I mourn the tragedy we see here.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, prostrated himself to say apologise in a personal capacity for the 1919 massacre at Amritsar in India.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie