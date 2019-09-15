'John, is Ireland one of those countries you want to invade?': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

John, is Ireland one of those countries you want to invade?

A comment reportedly made by US President Donald Trump to his now-fired National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Negotiating FTAs with the EU and US and securing their ratification in less than three years is going to be a herculean task for you. We want to be your friend and ally, your Athena, in doing so.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar referenced the Classics during a visit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Here’s what he could have been implying.

She, as we all know, depended greatly on others but, Nóra in turn, gifted others with immeasurable love and joy; before such an ability we can only feel gratitude.

Father Edward O’Donnell speaking to mourners at the funeral of Nóra Quoirin.

I said, ‘hang on, I don’t give a toss about her, love’. I didn’t say, ‘I don’t give a toss about domestic violence’, because that’s very important.

Former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott sought to clarify comments he made about Women’s Aid co-leader Adina Claire, who called for his knighthood to be removed over his conviction for domestic violence.

This is not a normal prorogation. It is not typical, it is not standard, it’s one of the longest for decades. And it represents…an act of executive fiat.

John Bercow, the Speaker of the House in the UK Parliament who is due to step down next month, hit out at Boris Johnson for shutting down proceedings for five weeks.

If the shoe is on the other foot, we would have to give consideration in that circumstance.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, when asked whether Fine Gael would support a Fianna Fáil government if Micheál Martin’s party held the most seats after the next election.

I can’t speak for the British government as I am not an official of the British Government. But I can speak in the name of Christ. I am so ashamed and sorry for the impact of the crime committed. I am a religious leader, not a politician. As a religious leader, I mourn the tragedy we see here.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, prostrated himself to say apologise in a personal capacity for the 1919 massacre at Amritsar in India.