'I don't have an issue with Mr Tayto and I don't think Gay would have either': The week in quotes

Source: RollingNews.ie

They still don’t give a fuck.

Journalist Eamon Dunphy spoke to TheJournal.ie’s Stardust podcast on the Irish establishment’s ‘enduring cruelty’ towards people who have been impacted by scandals and tragedies throughout the years.

I felt that I was going to die on the road. I felt I was trying to get to the light in the house, a lot of things went through my mind and I almost gave up. I gave up a few times and came back again, thought about the kids and thought about Bronagh and surviving.

Quinn Industrial Holdings executive Kevin Lunney has recounted to BBC Spotlight how he was slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and branded by his captors during a horrific ordeal earlier this year.

Source: PA Images

It’s like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him.

A quote describing US President Donald Trump’s Twitter activity, from a new book by an anonymous author identified only as “a senior official in the Trump administration”.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

No better way to spend a lunch break than to go and kiss my girlfriend in protest.

Aisling Cusack speaking at a protest by LGBT couples outside Leinster House, demanding government action on hate crime legislation.

The service you’re listening to now will cease to exist

Long-serving RTÉ presenter Will Leahy, who currently helms the breakfast slot on RTÉ Gold, addressed the service cuts at the national broadcaster announced.

Source: RollingNews.ie

Gay showed us to ourselves.

Former director general of RTÉ Bob Collins on the death of Gay Byrne.

I certainly don’t have an issue with the post from Mr Tayto and I certainly don’t think that Dad would have had either.

Gay Byrne’s daughter Crona’s reaction to a post by former radio DJ Gareth O’Callaghan, who criticised the reaction to a post by the Mr Tayto’s Twitter account, which posted a picture of Mr Tayto – sad – in reaction the death of Gay Byrne and was later taken down. I know. It’s hard to follow.