Friday 8 November, 2019
'It's like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak': White House official pens anonymous book on Trump

Excerpts of the book, released on 19 November, were published in the Washington Post.

By Associated Press Friday 8 Nov 2019, 7:42 AM
56 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/Evan El-Amin
Image: Shutterstock/Evan El-Amin

A NEW BOOK by an anonymous author identified only as “a senior official in the Trump administration” describes President Donald Trump as volatile, incompetent and unfit to be commander-in-chief, according to excerpts published Thursday by The Washington Post.

The book describes racist and misogynist behind-the-scenes statements by Trump and says he “stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information”.

The Post acquired a copy of the book, A Warning, and first reported on its contents yesterday.

The author writes: “I have decided to publish this anonymously because this debate is not about me.

“It is about us. It is about how we want the presidency to reflect our country, and that is where the discussion should center. Some will call this ‘cowardice.’

“My feelings are not hurt by the accusation. Nor am I unprepared to attach my name to criticism of President Trump. I may do so, in due course.”

In one part of the book, they write about responding to Trump’s Twitter activity. 

“It’s like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him.

“You’re stunned, amused, and embarrassed all at the same time.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement late Thursday saying, “The coward who wrote this book didn’t put their name on it because it is nothing but lies”.

She said reporters should “cover the book as what it is — a work of fiction”.

In the book, due out on 19 November, the writer claims senior administration officials considered resigning as a group last year in a “midnight self-massacre,” but ultimately decided such an act would do more harm than good.

On Monday, the Justice Department sent a letter to the book’s publisher and the writer’s literary agency, raising questions over whether any confidentiality agreement had been violated and asking for information that could help reveal the author’s identity.

The publisher, Hachette Book Group, responded by saying it would provide no additional information beyond calling the author a “current or former senior official”.

A Warning was written by the official who wrote an essay, published last year in The New York Times, alleging that numerous people in the government were resisting the “misguided impulses” of Trump.

At the time, they wrote: “Many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. 

According to the Post, the author now writes: “Unelected bureaucrats and cabinet appointees were never going to steer Donald Trump the right direction in the long run, or refine his malignant management style. He is who he is.”

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

