Sunday 8 December, 2019
'You’re a damn liar, man': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 6:30 PM
incident-on-london-bridge Source: PA Images

He would be seething at his death, and his life, being used to perpetuate an agenda of hate that he gave his everything fighting against.

Writing in the Guardian, the father of London Bridge terror victim Jack Merritt said his son would be “livid” that his death is being used to further an “agenda of hate”.

90133374 Source: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

Theoretically, things could cost anything.

Chairman of board of the National Children’s Hospital Fred Barry said that the cost of the construction of the hospital could increase further.

guests-on-the-andrew-marr-show-london Source: PA Images

There is no law, no Supreme Court ruling, that can force Mr Johnson to participate in a BBC leaders’ interview. But the prime minister of our nation will, at times, have to stand up to President Trump, President Putin, President Xi of China. So it was surely not expecting too much that he spend half an hour standing up to me.

BBC journalist Andrew Neil attacked Boris Johnson for refusing to commit to an interview on his show.

portugal-thunberg-climate-talks Source: PA Images

I think people are underestimating the force of angry kids. If they want us to stop being angry, then maybe they should stop making us angry.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg said adults are underestimating how “angry” young people are in relation to the climate crisis.

fine-gael-conference Source: PA Images

This, on the face of it, appears to be antithetical to the concept of a free and open press.

Minister for Communications Richard Bruton’s reaction, revealed in documents released to TheJournal.ie, to Communicorp banning journalists from The Currency and The Irish Times from its stations,

90350240 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Prison is being used to warehouse the effects of social policy failures, and that has to stop.

Executive Director of the Irish Penal Reform Trust Fíona Ní Chinnéide gave her reaction on Morning Ireland to a report concerning a ‘disturbing’ case of a homeless man being held in Mountjoy Prison despite calls for him to receive residential care.

Source: CBS News/YouTube

You’re a damn liar, man.

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden snapped at a questioner during a campaign event in Iowa after he was asked about his son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Nicky Ryan
