'Instead of seeing a tragedy, Boris Johnson saw an opportunity': The week in quotes

She has offered a moral clarion call to those who are willing to act, and hurled shame on those who are not.

Time magazine’s description of Greta Thunberg, who this week was named as its Person of the Year for 2019.

Source: PA

Instead of seeing a tragedy, Boris Johnson saw an opportunity.

The father of London Bridge victim Jack Merritt accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of viewing his son’s death in the London Bridge attack as a political opportunity. Dave Merritt was speaking to Sky News.

Source: RollingNews.ie

We have seen before people are dying on the streets due to the cold. What’s the matter with hanging on a bridge so someone can get it?

In an interview with RTÉ News, the man behind an initiative to hang coats on the Ha’penny Bridge for homeless people – Paddy Fryers – pushed back against Dublin City Council, after it said that clothes would be removed for “health and safety reasons”.

Source: PA Images

Finland will not be finished in four years, but it can get better. That’s what we’re working on. I want to build a society where every child can become anything and every person can live and grow in dignity.

Sanna Marin became Finland’s youngest prime minister this week at the age of 34.

Source: PA Images

Right now, the integrity of the game is in tatters, our game here is devoid of ethic. The public are angry, the public sector are running away fast. Volunteers, participants, the grassroots game, they’re shattered, but let’s not waste this crisis. I think we can actually start again and be stronger.

Speaking to Virgin Media Sport, former Irish international Niall Quinn summed up the Football Association of Ireland’s past two weeks.

Source: RollingNews.ie

It actually has destroyed her life.

Senator Frances Black described hearing of the effect endometriosis has had on women’s lives being spoken about during an awareness-raising presentation as a “breath of fresh air”, describing how a close friend of hers has long suffered from the condition.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A piece of misinformation that goes viral is very hard to contain, no amount of debunking will prevent it from being shared – that’s the challenge.

Joe Galvin, Director of News at Storyful, on concerns over the potential impact of misinformation on the UK election.