This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This was an accident but it was an accident waiting to happen': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 6:59 PM
1 hour ago 8,062 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4968947

Updated 1 hour ago

donald-trump-on-constitutional-prayer-in-schools-washington Source: PA Images

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!

A tweet from US President Donald Trump.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

The living world is a unique and spectacular marvel, yet the way we humans live on earth is sending it into a decline.

Broadcaster David Attenborough on his new documentary, which lays out how humans have overrun the world

keane-mulready-woods-murder-probe Source: Garda Press Office

There’s a sense of despair, I think there is a place now that people want to articulate how they feel.

Mayor of Drogheda Paul Bell on the local public’s reaction to the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods/

1079 Homeless Sites Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

This was an accident but it was an accident waiting to happen.

Dublin councillor Mannix Flynn on an incident this week where a homeless man received ‘life-changing’ injuries after the tent in which was he was sleeping was ‘removed’ by machinery.

irish-government-brief-on-storm-lorenzo Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Maybe some people think they are better at forecasting by looking out their window than the full team at Met Éireann.

Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack on ‘crazy’ and ‘irresponsible’ fake weather warnings around Storm Brendan.

fine gael 237 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I have absolutely acknowledged that there are things that went on in relation to the costing of that project… that I got wrong.

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe on the National Children’s Hospital.

gerry 414 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The Sinn Féin style police have been giving me a hard time.
Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams on his recent departure from his usual hairstyle.

brexit Source: PA Images

But we’re working up a plan so that people can ‘Bung a bob for a Big Ben bong’.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson on a plan to raise funds to restore the iconic Big Ben clock in time to ring out when Brexit becomes official.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie