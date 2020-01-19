'This was an accident but it was an accident waiting to happen': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!

A tweet from US President Donald Trump.

The living world is a unique and spectacular marvel, yet the way we humans live on earth is sending it into a decline.

Broadcaster David Attenborough on his new documentary, which lays out how humans have overrun the world

Source: Garda Press Office

There’s a sense of despair, I think there is a place now that people want to articulate how they feel.

Mayor of Drogheda Paul Bell on the local public’s reaction to the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods/

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

This was an accident but it was an accident waiting to happen.

Dublin councillor Mannix Flynn on an incident this week where a homeless man received ‘life-changing’ injuries after the tent in which was he was sleeping was ‘removed’ by machinery.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Maybe some people think they are better at forecasting by looking out their window than the full team at Met Éireann.

Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack on ‘crazy’ and ‘irresponsible’ fake weather warnings around Storm Brendan.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I have absolutely acknowledged that there are things that went on in relation to the costing of that project… that I got wrong.

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe on the National Children’s Hospital.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The Sinn Féin style police have been giving me a hard time.

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams on his recent departure from his usual hairstyle.

Source: PA Images

But we’re working up a plan so that people can ‘Bung a bob for a Big Ben bong’.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson on a plan to raise funds to restore the iconic Big Ben clock in time to ring out when Brexit becomes official.