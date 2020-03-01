This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 1 March, 2020
‘We’ve seen students carrying a sleeping bag instead of books’: The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,721 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5026346

kimberley

I am going to miss everything about you – the pain of losing you is unbelievable. Your name and your memories will be spoken of in my house everyday.

Part of a statement released by the Jennifer O’Connor, mother of 16-year-old Kimberly O’Connor who died when a car driven by a teenage boy crashed in to a wall.

Cillian De Gascun

Is casual contact sufficient? Possibly not.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, the chair of the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, on the spread of Covid-19.

shutterstock_1399108142 Source: Shutterstock/New Africa

Recently we’ve had an increase in the number of students arriving in our door carrying sleeping bags instead of their books.

UCD Student Union’s welfare officer, Una Carroll, told TheJournal.ie that some students are sleeping rough, in their cars and on their friends’ floors as they can’t afford accommodation.

download (1)

The fear was absolutely paralysing. I read so many stories and heard so many stories of trans people coming out and being completely abandoned by pretty much everyone they know – parents, friends, everybody.

Victoria van der Spek was 18 years old when, with the support of her boyfriend Max, she came out as a trans woman. The couple have shared their experience in a new documentary.

I kind of keep to myself more than I would in the past. I stay at home more and don’t go out as much and things like that.

Tega Agberhiere, the victim of an acid attack in Waterford, spoke to RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live about the experience, alongside a victim of a similar attack, Pádraig Sullivan.

shutterstock_64532521-4 Source: Shutterstock/spixel

I could go to work. I used to go to work and I could do my job very, very well. I know people who work in banks, people who work in insurance, lawyers or doctors and they all take [G]. It’s a very insidious drug, it’s the most insidious drug I’ve ever taken.

A former user of GBL on the battle to get clean.

img_4712-2

Potentially you could have a ticking time bomb in your body.

Melanie Fennell spoke about her experience with HHT, a serious genetic disorder that causes abnormalities of blood vessels, leading to rupturing and bleeding.

