Sunday 15 March, 2020
'When people got to know him, they saw he was an incredible person': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 6:30 PM
21 minutes ago 1,798 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5045509
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

coronavirus Source: PA Images

I know that some of this is coming as a real shock and it is going involve big changes in the way we live our lives. I know that I am asking people to make enormous sacrifices. We’re doing it for each other. Together, we can slow the virus in its tracks and push it back. Acting together, as one nation, we can save many lives. .

The words of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as he announced widespread social distancing measures were to be introduced to combat the spread of Covid-19.

coronavirus Source: PA

This is not a storm that will go away in a few days

Minister for Health Simon Harris also warned the public to prepare for the coming weeks.

ecb-press-conference Source: PA Images

We will see a scenario that will remind many of us of the 2008 Great Financial Crisis.

President of the European Central Bank – and former head of the IMF – Christine Lagarde warned that without action, we are facing another recession, Bloomberg reported.

prime-ministers-questions Source: PA

The path and destination of Scotland’s independence can only ever be found through the democratic will of our people.

Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, called for a new route to independence.

prince-andrew-perth-visit Source: PA Images

Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options.

The Duke of York has “completely shut the door” on cooperating with investigators over the probe into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a US lawyer claimed.

file-harvey-weinstein-sentenced-to-23-years-in-prison Source: PA Images

The day my screams were heard from the witness room was the day my voice came back to its full power.

A witness in the trail of Harvey Weinstein, reacting to his sentencing.

frank-hogan Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

He would have got terrible abuse at the start because people didn’t know what he was, but when people got to know him, they saw he was an incredible person and a man of powerful faith.

Frank Hogan, likely the most famous GAA supporter, known for holding up a sign saying John 3:7, passed away. This tribute is from his friend Gerry Nugent.

Nicky Ryan

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie



