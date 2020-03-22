'You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone': The week in quotes

This is the calm before the storm, before the surge. And when it comes, and it will come, never will so many ask so much of so few.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke to the country on what’s to come as we fight to bring Covid-19 until control.

We must treat each other like pariahs

The chillingly powerful warning from Dr Catherine Motherway of University Hospital Limerick.

I feel good about it. That’s all it is. Just a feeling. You know, I’m a smart guy. I feel good about it.

US president Donald Trump on whether a malaria drug would work to treat people with Covid-19.

I’m exhausted and I feel like a failure as his mother. This shouldn’t happen. There are other parents out there just starting this journey and have no idea the fight they have ahead of them. Something needs to change now.

A mother detailed her six-year struggle of appeals, complaints and a High Court case to get her son the help he needed.

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend.

Dolly Parton on the death of country singer Kenny Rogers.

Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the months ahead.

Let’s get every south-facing windowsill in this country and let’s plant our seeds in the next week, so if is any supply crisis in two or three months time when this really hits hard, we have our salads ready to go.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s call to arms for green fingers across the country.