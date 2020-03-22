This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 22 March, 2020
'You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,460 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5052955
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

Leo

This is the calm before the storm, before the surge. And when it comes, and it will come, never will so many ask so much of so few.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke to the country on what’s to come as we fight to bring Covid-19 until control.

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

We must treat each other like pariahs

The chillingly powerful warning from Dr Catherine Motherway of University Hospital Limerick.

members-of-the-coronavirus-task-force-hold-news-conference Source: PA Images

I feel good about it. That’s all it is. Just a feeling. You know, I’m a smart guy. I feel good about it.

US president Donald Trump on whether a malaria drug would work to treat people with Covid-19.

the-four-courts-dublin Source: PA Images

I’m exhausted and I feel like a failure as his mother. This shouldn’t happen. There are other parents out there just starting this journey and have no idea the fight they have ahead of them. Something needs to change now.

A mother detailed her six-year struggle of appeals, complaints and a High Court case to get her son the help he needed.

entertainment-dolly-parton-telethon Source: PA Images

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend.

Dolly Parton on the death of country singer Kenny Rogers.

switzerland-geneva-who-covid-19-pandemic Source: PA Images

Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the months ahead.

003 Green party Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Let’s get every south-facing windowsill in this country and let’s plant our seeds in the next week, so if is any supply crisis in two or three months time when this really hits hard, we have our salads ready to go.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s call to arms for green fingers across the country.

