'There is no room for complacency': The week in quotes

The combination of the two facts and the risk that it contributes to enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict are things that make us believe that this is the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War.

The head of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the scale of the impact caused by the pandemic.

Just to reiterate, is that a peak will come and go whenever but we will continue to be very busy so it’s not like all of this will go away after the peak. We will continue to have a high number of people, an exceptionally large number of people, availing of our services once that peak has passed.

The HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O’Connor on the surge in the cases of Covid-19, expected to arrive by the middle of this month.

There is no room for complacency.

A simple warning from Professor Philip Nolan, chair of The Irish Epidemiological Modelling Group.

This is going to be one of the roughest two or three weeks we’ve ever had in our country. We’re going to lose thousands of people.

US president Donald Trump on what lies ahead for the United States.

I would also like to highlight a worrying scene I witnessed during my visit to hospital on Tuesday evening; empty waiting rooms and empty beds.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan highlighted what would normally be a welcome sight, but one that now means people might not be seeking treatment for other ailments because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy on his Covid-19 diagnosis.

