Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 3 May, 2020
'No, it is not true, I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened, and it didn’t, It never happened': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 3 May 2020, 6:30 PM
52 minutes ago 5,353 Views 6 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

1645 NO FEE Taoiseach Covid 19 Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Not long from now, some summer night, we will see our friends again.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar channeled Dermot Kennedy.

coronavirus Source: Tim Goode

With hindsight, people would recognise that Cheltenham would have been much better had it gone behind closed doors. That’s not a decision we had any control over, it’s entirely a matter for the British authorities and the British government.

The head of Horsing Racing Ireland, Brian Kavanagh, on whether or not the race should have gone ahead.

file-joe-bidens-first-official-day-as-the-de-facto-2020-democratic-presidential-nominee Source: PA Images

No, it is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened. And it didn’t. It never happened.

Joe Biden denied a former staffer’s allegation of sexual assault.

pastedimage-26 Source: Department of Children

I was the dreamy lawyer and she was the very practical, budding poet.

Former president Mary Robinson described being in college with Eavan Boland, who passed away this week.

011-harris-briefing-2 Source: RollingNews.ie

If we want to continue to save lives, we must stay united. We must stick together. I understand the fatigue that people are feeling at this stage, I really do… it’s human nature. We’re all human and denying ourselves of many of the things that are most intrinsic to our very humanity.

Minister for Health Simon Harris on how we must all be feeling after weeks of the stay-at-home order.

g7-summit-biarritz Source: PA Images

The world was not able to come together and to face Covid-19 in an articulated, coordinated way. Each country went with its own policy, different countries with different perspectives, different strategies. And this has allowed the virus to spread.

UN Secretary General António Guterres was critical of the lack of leadership in response to Covid-19.

shutterstock_1053790862 Source: Shutterstock/RPBaiao

It’s not very pleasant to sit around drinking beer in that smell.

Gustav Lundblad, chairman of the environment board in the Swedish city of Lund, on the decision to spread chicken manure on a park to prevent people gathering.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

