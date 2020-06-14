'I repeated a racial slur, and I was completely wrong to do so': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

Trans women, despite what some people would have you believe, are not your enemy. We walked with you for bodily autonomy even while we are still fighting for that autonomy ourselves. We are your friends, your colleagues, your comrades in arms. We are your sisters. We just want to live our lives and be who we are, who we’ve always known ourselves to be.

Aoife Martin told her story after an essay by UK author JK Rowling on possible changes to gender laws went viral.

I repeated a racial slur, and I was completely wrong to do so. I want to apologise for any hurt caused. I know this particular word should never be used.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan apologised for quoting the n-word during a Dáil debate on racism in Ireland.

By no means is this over, if we look at the numbers over the last number of weeks, this pandemic is still evolving. It is still growing in many parts of the world.

Dr Mike Ryan from the World Health Organisation on the fight against Covid-19 and how we’ve yet to see the beginning of the end.

George Floyd is going to change the arc of the future of the United States. George Floyd has not died in vain. His life will be a living legacy about the way that America and Texas responds to this tragedy.

Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott, speaking at the funeral of George Floyd, whose death has triggered protests and anger in the US and beyond.

It makes me sick to my stomach. We have children who have been through traumatic events from their country of origins. The Syrian, Iraqi, Zimbabwean, Malawian, Nigerian, South African, Albanian, Georgian, Iranian, Yemeni, Afghani kids who came into Ireland in search of safety.

Owodunni Ola Mustapha, a Nigerian mother of three who lives in a Direct Provision centre in County Mayo, wrote about racism experienced by children in Ireland.

I would find it surprising if Ireland needs to go into complete national lockdown again.

World Health Organisation’s Special Envoy on Covid-19, David Nabarro, spoke to the Oireachtas on Ireland’s success in battling the virus.