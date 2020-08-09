This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 August, 2020
'He convinced others that peace could be a reality': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 6:30 PM
46 minutes ago 889 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5170250

ulster-hume Source: PA Images

Even in the darkest moments, when people would have been forgiven for having no hope, John made peace visible for others. His vision revealed what could be, and with time and determination and single-mindedness and stubbornness, he convinced others that peace could be a reality.

Father Paul Farren, speaking at the funeral of Nobel Peace Prize-winner John Hume.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

We’re lower than the world.

President Donald Trump on the rate of Covid-19 deaths in the United States.

lebanon-explosion Source: PA Images

Now, the food crisis will deepen further, The grain stores in the port are completely destroyed. The port is the entry way for Lebanon’s grain imports; they import 90% of their grain for the staple Lebanese bread. This explosion has made a very dire situation worse – with a growing number of Lebanese vulnerable to destitution – and could not have come at a worse time for the besieged country.

Máiréad Collins, Christian Aid’s senior advocacy advisor on Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, on the devastating explosion in Beirut.

shutterstock_1031156875 Source: Shutterstock/Master1305

The “sympathy” being expressed by the government figures will not save pub businesses or jobs.

Publican lobby groups on comments made by Taoiseach Michéal Martin.

xinhua-headlines-unity-leadership-equity-highlighted-at-covid-19-dominated-who-meeting Source: PA Images

There’s no silver bullet at the moment – and there might never be.

The World Health Organisation’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the fight to bring Covid-19 under control.

king-juan-carlos-move-to-live-out-of-spain Source: PA Images

My legacy and my own dignity demand that it should be so.

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos on his decision to go into exile.

