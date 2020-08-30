'It's dangerous nonsense': The week in quotes

Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I have meditated on this very seriously in the last few days and I have come to the reluctant conclusion that this sort of distraction was going to continue, and therefore I should resign and take myself away from this essential work.

Phil Hogan resigned as EU Trade Commissioner.

Tonight Commissioner Hogan submitted his resignation. I respect his decision. I am grateful for his work as a Trade Commissioner and a member of my team.

Ursula von der Leyen’s brief tweet after Hogan’s resignation.

You’ve got go to the core of the problem, you’ve got to use the rifle rather than the shotgun.

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the VFI, on his calls for the sale of alcohol in supermarkets to be restricted in order to prevent social gatherings.

We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids

Kellyanne Conway, a long-serving advisor to President Donald Trump known, announced yesterday she will step down to focus on her family, and that her husband George Conway – a vocal critic of Trump – will also be making changes to his professional life.

Some of the language is way out there. This idea that the whole thing is a conspiracy by the State to suppress people, it’s just inexplicable nonsense, but dangerous nonsense.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on anti-mask protests organised in Dublin.

There’s very little that a statistician can say without a set of PowerPoint slides, and you wouldn’t need a statistician to tell you about the rather worrying trends in a number of the metrics that we monitor on a regular basis.

Professor Philip Nolan on the latest trends in Covid-19 case numbers.

To be honest, this year is a blessing in disguise for many of us, including myself. I only thought that on my run today that this is a year where I’m continuing to learn lessons about myself and about my training. I would rather make these mistakes this year than next year.

Ciara Mageean – the first Irishwoman to break the two-minute mark over 800m and smashed Sonia O’Sullivan’s national record with a blistering 1,000m time – on her training this year.