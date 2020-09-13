'Pobalscoil Neasáin - if I pronounce that wrong and you lot are laughing at me, please stop': The week in quotes

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

You can have bright shiny new policies and procedures but unless everyone knows what they are and unless the cultures are changed to help people, firstly, disclose what has happened to them so that they can get support and then maybe complain if they wish to… I think that culture and those structures need to be really, really robust and really, really clear.

Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin speaking to RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne on efforts to implement new harassment policies and procedures in universities.

Source: PA Images

I mean it in the best possible taste, and I do mean it humorously – he’s dour enough to be a Protestant.

Ian Paisley Jrn gave The Irish Times his view on Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Source: PA Images

This does break international law in a very specific and limited way.

The UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on the government’s plans to override elements of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Source: PA Images

It wasn’t my intention this would happen, but it did, I accept this and I regret this is the case.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill admitted that Stormont’s public health message has been undermined by the Sinn Féin leadership’s attendance at Bobby Storey’s funeral.

Source: PA Images

It’s Stormzy here sending love to everyone at Pobalscoil Neasáin. If I pronounce that wrong and you lot are laughing at me, please stop.

Pupils at Pobalscoil Neasáin in Dublin were given an advanced viewing of a new Stormzy video – complete with a message from the man himself.

Source: PA Images

The pleasure of eating is there to keep you healthy by eating, just like sexual pleasure is there to make love more beautiful and guarantee the perpetuation of the species.

Pope Francis praised food and sex while hitting out an “overzealous morality” within the Catholic Church that denies pleasure.

Source: Shutterstock

It’s good to get a pint now and again. Guinness is good for you.

John Joe Quinn spoke to the Irish Independent about a photo of him that went viral during the week, sitting in a pub with a pint, a meal, and an alarm clock. It was mistakenly claimed that the alarm was there to make sure he stuck to the time limit – he just wanted to make sure he got home in time for the news.