'If government support doesn’t come then the curtains will close': The week in quotes

I know some people may not want to believe it, but this is getting serious again.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on the resurgence of Covid-19 across the country.

If government support doesn’t come then the curtains will close, joy will be lost, the music will fade, the parades will stop, the children’s giddy laughter at the panto will be no more, and the cherished memories created in muddy festival fields will be a thing of the distant past.

The live events and entertainment sector published an open letter with more than 600 signatures calling for greater supports to help businesses withstand he impact of the pandemic.

Palliative care does not always work. I have seen a number of people over the past two-and-a-half years who have died in a hospice. It is great when it works but there are times when it doesn’t when there is a certain amount of suffering that no amount of pain management can get on top of. I don’t want my children to see me like that

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan appealed to all TDs in the Dáil to support legislation seeking to allow terminally ill people to end their own lives.

It will start getting cooler. You just watch.

US president Donald Trump dismissed suggestions that climate change was a contributing cause to wildfires along westerns parts of the United States.

The people of Europe are still suffering.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made her first State of the European Union address.

The lack of information is frustrating for families, Covid has highlighted this even more, it has brought it to the fore because families were not able able to visit residents. People will not begin to grieve for their relatives until they get the answers.

Brigid Doherty, a member of the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee expert panel on nursing homes, said there was a the lack of information about residents’ deaths has been frustrating for families.

My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.

The words of US supreme court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg shortly before her death this week, shared by her granddaughter Clara Spera.