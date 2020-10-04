'I don’t think you should fear the Irish': The week in quotes

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I was told by my doctor that I would be in the induced coma for a few days, but I actually woke up two months later.

Jerick Martin gave an account of the 68 days he spent in ICU after contracting Covid-19.

Source: RollingNews.ie

I don’t think you should fear the Irish, we have ways of working which can help sometimes – we crack a joke occasionally when it’s really difficult and stressful.

Mairead McGuinness speaking during a hearing ahead of her confirmation as EU Commissioner. She was responding to an MEP who raised concerns that her appointment would mean three Irish people hold senior financial roles in the European Union.

Source: Julien Behal Photography

As regards whether there might have been an issue in some students getting places they might not have gotten if the system had been otherwise, that’s absolutely very possible.

Minister for Education Norma Foley on the impact of errors in the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.

I came here, wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now.

US president Donald Trump on being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 as a precaution.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

It’s a little bit of digression but I’m appalled at the kind of media treatment of the society event and the [way] it’s presented, in some ways it’s like a Ku Klux Klan now…

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe took aim at the media over coverage of the Golfgate scandal.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The window of opportunity for it not to be a national issue is closing.

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn on the recent rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

Source: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Sapirse [sic] mchugh photo skinny dipping.

A tweet sent from Independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s Twitter account in the early hours of Monday morning. Flanagan believes his account was hacked and it is now the subject of a police investigation in Belgium.