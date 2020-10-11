'I am a perfect physical specimen and I'm extremely young': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

I am a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young.

US president Donald Trump on why he was discharged from hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Source: PA Images

The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country. And frankly, this administration has forfeited their right to reelection based on this.

The Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris went up against Mike Pence in a debate this week.

Source: PA Images

I don’t think it can be ignored at this stage. I think that Ireland is ready for this.

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan on assited dying legislation, which cleared the first hurdle in the Dáil this week.

Source: PA Images

What I would say about the data is that in respect of each of those key indicators that we considered on Sunday, we have seen further deterioration in each one of them over the course of recent days, and we are deeply concerned about the changing path of this infection.

Dr Tony Holohan’s first week back in the role of chief medical officer was marked by significant concerns over the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

We must ensure we are not robbing Peter to pay Paul. We must deal with Covid, but we must also ensure we are dealing with the issues of coronary and cancer care, as well as many other illnesses.

Labour’s Alan Kelly on the need to examine the impact of lockdown on a wide range of medical conditions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: PA Images

10.10.20 was meant to be their special day. Like a bag of fertiliser.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae on how his daughter’s wedding was disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions (10-10-20 is a type of fertiliser).

Source: RollingNews.ie

When you see slabs of cans being taken home, you know that they are not being taken home for an after-dinner aperitif.

Fine Gael minister Patrick O’Donovan called for off license hours to be curbed to prevent house parties.