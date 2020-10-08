Poll: Should off licences have to close earlier in the day?

AN IDEA BEING floated by a number of government TDs – although not believed to be a runner at this stage – is the curbing of opening hours for off licences.

Outlining the case to RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne yesterday, junior minister Patrick O’Donovan said alcohol consumption was having an impact on the spread of Covid-19.

He said: “We are asking people to exercise common sense here. When you see slabs of cans being taken home, you know that they are not being taken home for an after-dinner aperitif. We cannot pretend that house parties aren’t going on when they clearly are.”

The government is understood not to be considering curbs on opening hours for off licences at this time, as it’s believed that it would have little effect as people would simply make their purchases earlier in the day.

It’s also dragging its heels on minimum pricing on alcohol, which would target the cheapest and strongest drinks.

Separately, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday that the virus “loves alcohol”, and events involving alcohol had contributed to the spread of Covid-19.

So, today we’re asking you: Should off licences have to close earlier in the day?

