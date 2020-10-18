'The government is not going to wash your hands for you': The week in quotes

Source: RollingNews.ie

These families who have fought for 39 years have met obstacle after obstacle, in what we will say was a State-sponsored effort to cover up what happened.

Darragh Mackin, a solicitor representing the majority of families of people who died in the Stardust disaster, speaking to the Coroner’s Court this week at the opening of new inquests.

Source: Garda Press Office/Rollingnews.ie

We had a loving, happy family, but in just 58 senseless seconds everything changed forever.

Caroline Donohoe, the wife of murdered detective garda Adrian Donohoe speaking in the Central Criminal Court this week after Aaron Brady was convicted of Donohoe’s murder.

Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The government is not going to wash your hands for you.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan on the need to take personal responsibility when it comes to Covid guidance.

Source: Julien Behal Photography

We need to embrace that public health advice. Because whether we’re at Level 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 26, if people aren’t doing what they need to do, it’s not going to work

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar spoke along similar lines (by the way, what do you think Level 26 will be like?).

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

When you look at some of the protests against mask-wearing and other restrictive measures, behind outward talk of respecting individual liberties there was also strain of negation of the virus.

Diarmuid Martin, the Catholic Archbishop of Dublin, on anti-mask protests.

Source: Shutterstock

If he’s going to bring it in he better provide smelling salts to every employment lawyer in the country because they’ll need them to get off the floor laughing. It’s incredible to give someone the right to ask for something. You can already do that.

Employment law solicitor Richard Grogan on the Tánaiste’s suggestion that employees could be given a legal right to ask to work from home.

Source: Sean Manion/RollingNews.ie

I am one thousand percent certain it was Fungie. I’ve been looking at him for the last 40 years. It was definitely him. He swam alongside my boat for a spell as I headed out in to the bay.

Dingle fisherman Paul Hand spoke to RTÉ News when Fungie was first reported missing - however the dolphin has not been seen since.