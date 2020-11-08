'The country is sick of things being brushed under the carpet': The week in quotes

Source: AP/PA Images

This is the time to heal in America. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, but only sees the United States, and work with all my heart with the confidence of the whole people, to win the confidence of all of you. For that is what America I believe is about. It’s about people. And that’s what our administration will be all about.

The words of US president-elect Joe Biden during his election victory speech.

I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.

Outgoing president Donald Trump was not ready to concede.

On behalf of the government and on behalf of the nation, I offer my genuine and heartfelt apologies to Trish, to Damien and to their son Ciarán, to their daughters Ríoghna and Sorcha, and to Eoin. You have been failed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin apologised on behalf of the state to Patricia Carrick and her family following a misreading of her CervicalCheck smear test.

A warning to federal bureaucrats.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was permanently banned from Twitter for suggesting that Trump should behead Dr Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray – the words above are how he framed the hypothetical act.

A few months is a long time for the rest of your life for an older person, particularly if you’re very old.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry on what’s being considered when lifting Level 5 restrictions.

The country is sick of things being brushed under the carpet.

Claire McGettrick, an adopted person and also a co-director of Clann, on calls for transparency and access to the records of the Mother and Baby Home Commission.

On a day such as today, I don’t think we should sit back and accept a contorted political narrative for the sake of political convenience.

Fianna Fáil backbencher Jim O’Callaghan, speaking after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar addressed on the Dáil on the GP contract controversy.

We are friends. But there are friends and there are friends. We are not close friends.

Varadkar on his friendship with the GP he leaked the documents to.