#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 8 November 2020
Advertisement

'The country is sick of things being brushed under the carpet': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 6:30 PM
21 minutes ago 1,091 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5257823

election-2020-biden Source: AP/PA Images

This is the time to heal in America. I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, but only sees the United States, and work with all my heart with the confidence of the whole people, to win the confidence of all of you. For that is what America I believe is about. It’s about people. And that’s what our administration will be all about.

The words of US president-elect Joe Biden during his election victory speech.

trump Source: PA Images

I will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.

Outgoing president Donald Trump was not ready to concede.

img_5165

On behalf of the government and on behalf of the nation, I offer my genuine and heartfelt apologies to Trish, to Damien and to their son Ciarán, to their daughters Ríoghna and Sorcha, and to Eoin. You have been failed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin apologised on behalf of the state to Patricia Carrick and her family following a misreading of her CervicalCheck smear test.

steve-bannon-is-charged-with-fraud-in-we-build-the-wall-campaign Source: PA Images

A warning to federal bureaucrats.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was permanently banned from Twitter for suggesting that Trump should behead Dr Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray – the words above are how he framed the hypothetical act.

coronavirus-thu-may-28-2020 Source: PA Images

A few months is a long time for the rest of your life for an older person, particularly if you’re very old.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry on what’s being considered when lifting Level 5 restrictions.

file-photo-the-government-last-night-announced-that-former-residents-of-mother-and-baby-homes-would-have-access-to-their-data-in-line-with-gdpr-regulations-end Source: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

The country is sick of things being brushed under the carpet.

Claire McGettrick, an adopted person and also a co-director of Clann, on calls for transparency and access to the records of the Mother and Baby Home Commission.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

coronavirus-sun-aug-23-2020 Source: PA

On a day such as today, I don’t think we should sit back and accept a contorted political narrative for the sake of political convenience.

Fianna Fáil backbencher Jim O’Callaghan, speaking after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar addressed on the Dáil on the GP contract controversy.

leo-varadkar-leak-accusations Source: PA

We are friends. But there are friends and there are friends. We are not close friends.

Varadkar on his friendship with the GP he leaked the documents to.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie