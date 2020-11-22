#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 22 November 2020
Advertisement

'You can't furlough an elephant': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,612 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5273495

49428787547_dfb17eb96c_k (2) Source: National Library of Ireland via Creative Commons

Croke Park changed that day from being just a playing field. It became martyred ground with Bloody Sunday, and it became a shrine as well to the dead and what the British had done.

Historian Cormac Moore on the impact of Bloody Sunday, which took place 100 years ago this weekend.

006 Labour Party Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

If men think this acceptable, nothing could be further from the truth. It is the action of degenerates, it is scummy, it’s the most indecent act one human can inflict on another.

Labour TD Duncan Smith reacting to the revelations that a number of images and videos of Irish women were uploaded to online forums without their consent.

4923 Dail Returns Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I want to send a clear message to anyone whose images have been shared without their consent. It’s not your fault. You didn’t do anything wrong. You’re not to blame. Unfortunately, the law isn’t protecting you and it’s not your fault, and that has to change.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns had a message to those whose images were leaked.

shutterstock_1386612818 Source: Shutterstock

It’s a loneliness on top of a loneliness. You’ve been thrust into a changed world because somebody has died, so every aspect of your world is now new and you’re trying to make sense of that. It could be the person that you usually turned to is the one who has died. They could be the person you ring first thing in the morning and they’re not there anymore. You’re reminded all the time that they are not around, your world is intrinsically changed. You’re left trying to adapt and that’s hard, hard work. And on top of that we’re all adapting to the loss of our normal world because of Covid. So it’s the layer upon layer of stress that people are facing.

Orla Keegan, head of Education and Bereavement at the Irish Hospice Foundation, are coming to terms with a death during the pandemic – be it from Covid or another cause.

lady-of-lourdes-church-mullahoran Source: Google Maps

Well I can tell you, that scientist is wrong, because God has healed people, he has even raised people from the dead.

Fr PJ Hughes, a parish priest at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Cavan, on whether a person’s Catholic faith can prevent transmission of Covid-19. He has continued to hold mass despite Level 5 restrictions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

ZOO 809 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

You can’t furlough an elephant.

Director Dublin Zoo Dr Christoph Schwitzer on how zoo animals are not subject the same employment law that humans are.

90345262 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

This is all groovy hipsters.

Dublin city councillor Mannix Flynn had just one group in mind when discussing the takeaway pints issue.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie