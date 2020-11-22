'You can't furlough an elephant': The week in quotes

Source: National Library of Ireland via Creative Commons

Croke Park changed that day from being just a playing field. It became martyred ground with Bloody Sunday, and it became a shrine as well to the dead and what the British had done.

Historian Cormac Moore on the impact of Bloody Sunday, which took place 100 years ago this weekend.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

If men think this acceptable, nothing could be further from the truth. It is the action of degenerates, it is scummy, it’s the most indecent act one human can inflict on another.

Labour TD Duncan Smith reacting to the revelations that a number of images and videos of Irish women were uploaded to online forums without their consent.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I want to send a clear message to anyone whose images have been shared without their consent. It’s not your fault. You didn’t do anything wrong. You’re not to blame. Unfortunately, the law isn’t protecting you and it’s not your fault, and that has to change.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns had a message to those whose images were leaked.

Source: Shutterstock

It’s a loneliness on top of a loneliness. You’ve been thrust into a changed world because somebody has died, so every aspect of your world is now new and you’re trying to make sense of that. It could be the person that you usually turned to is the one who has died. They could be the person you ring first thing in the morning and they’re not there anymore. You’re reminded all the time that they are not around, your world is intrinsically changed. You’re left trying to adapt and that’s hard, hard work. And on top of that we’re all adapting to the loss of our normal world because of Covid. So it’s the layer upon layer of stress that people are facing.

Orla Keegan, head of Education and Bereavement at the Irish Hospice Foundation, are coming to terms with a death during the pandemic – be it from Covid or another cause.

Source: Google Maps

Well I can tell you, that scientist is wrong, because God has healed people, he has even raised people from the dead.

Fr PJ Hughes, a parish priest at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Cavan, on whether a person’s Catholic faith can prevent transmission of Covid-19. He has continued to hold mass despite Level 5 restrictions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

You can’t furlough an elephant.

Director Dublin Zoo Dr Christoph Schwitzer on how zoo animals are not subject the same employment law that humans are.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

This is all groovy hipsters.

Dublin city councillor Mannix Flynn had just one group in mind when discussing the takeaway pints issue.