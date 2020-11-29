'The idea of having a border north and south once again being closed is just not right': The week in quotes

Source: DPA/PA Images

We need to be very careful here that we don’t have a belief of ‘Oh, we have the vaccines coming down the road, so we’ll just wait for them and we’ll finish this’. Vaccines by themselves do not equal zero-Covid. I believe what can equal zero-Covid is if we add vaccines to our continued vigilance on physical-distancing and mask-wearing and other things.

WHO’s Mike Ryan on the battle against Covid-19 over the coming months.

Source: PA Images

I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.

Meghan Markle wrote in the New York Times about her experience of suffering a miscarriage.

Source: PA Images

There’s lower risk or higher risk – but there is a risk. This is incredibly difficult because especially during holidays… we really want to be with family but in some situations, the difficult decision not to have that family gathering is the safest bet.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, on the risks posed by bringing family together this Christmas.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

I was an absolute emotional wreck at the end of it. I went from laughing to nearly breaking down in tears, cheering and running. I was all over the shop, I just couldn’t control my emotions.

Tipperary footballer Brian Fox on finally bagging a Munster senior title win last weekend.

Source: PA Images

The idea of having a border north and south once again being closed is just not right, we’ve just got to keep the border open.

US president-elect Joe Biden waded into Brexit.

Source: PA Images

You’re creating the most dangerous precedent I have seen in this house in my time here. No minister will be accountable in here if this is what you as the Taoiseach of Ireland allow to happen.

Labour leader Alan Kelly was among other opposition leaders to accuse the Taoiseach of setting a ‘dangerous precedent’ in his response to the Seamus Woulfe controversy.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

It is important to point out to all children in the country that we regard the travels of Santa Claus as essential travel for essential purposes, so he is exempt from the need to self-quarantine for 14 days and should be able to come in and out of Irish airspace and homes without having to restrict his movements. However, children should not stay up at night because he needs to socially distance. People need to keep at least 2 metres away at all stages to ensure they keep him and children safe.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney announced details of how Santa Claus will be able to deliver presents to children across Ireland this Christmas.