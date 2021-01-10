#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Forget about takeaway pints': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
Image: Julien Behal Photography
Image: Julien Behal Photography

shutterstock_1427561405 Source: Shutterstock

I think we’re all terrified of being in a situation in which people that we normally would definitely be sending to ICU – people who are relatively young, who have a good baseline, who we think would be able to climb that hill at the other end – where we’re not going to have enough beds.

Professor Clíona Ní Cheallaigh, a consultant in infectious diseases and internal medicine at St James’ Hospital, on the pressure faced by the HSE during the third wave.

trump-supporters-storm-us-capitol Source: PA Images

We love you, you’re all very special. Go home.

Donald Trump’s message to protesters who stormed the US Capitol.

congress-electoral-college Source: PA Images

If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell was among senior US Republicans to turn their back on Trump.

file-photo-cabinet-is-expect-to-announce-that-schools-will-close-for-the-rest-of-the-month-but-will-remain-open-three-days-a-week-for-leaving-cert-students-only-end File photo. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Just because most of the students are underage doesn’t mean they can be dispensed of or sacrificed for the greater good of the education sector.

Caoímhe Ní Chonchoille, from Tipperary, on plans for Leaving Cert students to attend class three days a week – the government has now backtracked on this plan.

PA-24714615 (1) Source: PA Images

It was wrong for me. It was wrong of me.

Former RTÉ newsreader Aengus Mac Grianna apologised for his role in a controversial comedy sketch.

NO FEE TAOISEACH PRESS CONF GOV BUILDINGS JB11 Source: Julien Behal Photography

Forget about takeaway pints, takeaway alcohol. No publican should be selling takeaway pints.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, not a fan of the takeaway pint.

coronavirus-thu-jan-7-2021 Source: PA Images

It’s great to get it. I don’t know how to describe it, it’s that good.

78-year-old Michael Delaney, from Co Offaly, on being among care home residents who received the first dose of a Covid vaccine this week.

