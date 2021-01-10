'Forget about takeaway pints': The week in quotes

Source: Shutterstock

I think we’re all terrified of being in a situation in which people that we normally would definitely be sending to ICU – people who are relatively young, who have a good baseline, who we think would be able to climb that hill at the other end – where we’re not going to have enough beds.

Professor Clíona Ní Cheallaigh, a consultant in infectious diseases and internal medicine at St James’ Hospital, on the pressure faced by the HSE during the third wave.

We love you, you’re all very special. Go home.

Donald Trump’s message to protesters who stormed the US Capitol.

If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell was among senior US Republicans to turn their back on Trump.

Just because most of the students are underage doesn’t mean they can be dispensed of or sacrificed for the greater good of the education sector.

Caoímhe Ní Chonchoille, from Tipperary, on plans for Leaving Cert students to attend class three days a week – the government has now backtracked on this plan.

It was wrong for me. It was wrong of me.

Former RTÉ newsreader Aengus Mac Grianna apologised for his role in a controversial comedy sketch.

Forget about takeaway pints, takeaway alcohol. No publican should be selling takeaway pints.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, not a fan of the takeaway pint.

It’s great to get it. I don’t know how to describe it, it’s that good.

78-year-old Michael Delaney, from Co Offaly, on being among care home residents who received the first dose of a Covid vaccine this week.