Sunday 31 January 2021
'Trying to live alongside Covid is like trying to play footsie with a tiger': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
Image: PA Images

Source: PA Images

“I think on this day I should just really repeat that I am deeply sorry for every life that has been lost and of course as I was prime minister I take full responsibility for everything that the government has done.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson, speaking as his country passed 100,000 deaths with Covid.

Source: PA Images

“Trying to live alongside Covid is like trying to play footsie with a tiger.”

Richard Boyd Barrett called for a Zero Covid strategy, criticising the government’s continued suppression plan.

Source: PA Images

“I think it’s an utterly false promise to say if we put certain things in place now, we can go to Level Zero or Level One on the framework in a matter of weeks or months. That won’t happen, and it would be an incredibly risky thing to do, because of the fact that we will inevitably be a leaky country.”

Professor Philip Nolan laid out why NPHET hasn’t advised the government to pursue Zero Covid.

Source: PA Images

“You can guess my general predilection around it.”

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon was asked about her views on a united Ireland.

Source: PA Images

“There are a lot of emotions running in this process right now, and I can understand it: people want vaccine. I want the vaccine too, I want it today. But, at the end of the day, it’s a complicated process.”

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on his company’s row with European leaders.

Source: PA Images

“We can’t wait any longer.”

US president Joe Biden on the executive actions signed this week to combat climate change.

