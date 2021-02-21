'It's like OJ Simpson': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

We’re creating the conditions in which epidemics flourish, we’re forcing and pushing people to migrate away from their homes due to climate stress. We’re doing so much and we are doing it in the name of globalisation and some sense of chasing that wonderful thing that people call economic growth.

WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan on how the modern world is laying the groundwork for further epidemics of disease.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

It’s time for parties to put their money where their mouth is and instead of clapping for our student nurses and midwives actually pay them.

Labour Senator Annie Hoey on a Bill forward which would see student nurses and midwives paid the same rate as health care assistants.

Source: PA Images

This was the thrust of the proposal on the table. The mistake was made… We made a mistake, we acknowledge it, we corrected it. We made a mistake but please take it into perspective how close the relationship of the EU and all member states is… and the support Ireland and Northern Ireland was always getting from the EU.

Vice president of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič on the near-triggering of Article 16.

Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

It’s very important that people who have been vaccinated, maintain, all the same protections. It doesn’t allow you to go and visit your elderly relation or bring them in the car.

Dr Ray Walley, member of the National Covid-19 GP Liaison Committee, on the need to act with caution even after someone they know has been vaccinated.

Source: PA Images

With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.

Texas senator Ted Cruz on why he flew to Mexico while the state he represents was experiencing widespread disruption from heavy snowstorms.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It’s like OJ Simpson.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson referenced a quote from OJ Simpson’s solicitor during his murder trial – ‘if it doesn’t fit, you must acquit’ – while trying put on a rubber glove.

The trains could be pulled by an inexhaustible herd of Unicorns overseen by stern, officious dodos. A PushmePullYou could be the senior guard and Puff the Magic Dragon the inspector. Let’s concentrate on making the Protocol work and put the hallucinogenics down.

Conservative MP Simon Hoare on proposals for a Scotland to Northern Ireland railway.