'We are sailing very close to the wind': The week in quotes

This week of all weeks the police should have understood that women would need a place to mourn, reflect and show solidarity. Now is the time for the police and the government to recognise that the criminal justice system is failing women. Tonight, it has failed women again, in the most destructive way. We will keep fighting for women’s voices to be heard and to matter.

A statement from Reclaim The Streets after a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard descended into scuffles with police.

Make no mistake about it, if you get long Covid, it’s going to affect every facet of your life. It affects every single part of you – your mental, your emotional, your physical, your financial, your relationships. You feel so alone, you feel like nobody else gets this. The medical community aren’t providing any help because they don’t know themselves.

Aoife Moore, one of the first people to be diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland, on suffering the impact of Long Covid a year on.

We are sailing very close to the wind here. We have been just below, in real terms, a reproduction number of one for some weeks now, and the last couple of days just emphasise to me [that] a gust of wind in the wrong direction, and we’re in real trouble.

NPHET’s Professor Philip Nolan on worrying signs in Ireland’s Covid case numbers

I think nobody should be greedy whenever it comes to vaccines, we’re facing a global pandemic, all people across the world are faced with the impact of the pandemic so, yes, we should be sharing and, yes, we should be working together. That’s the only way in which we’re going to find our way out of this current phase that we’re all in.

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill on the possibility of the North sharing vaccines with the Republic of Ireland.

This is in memory of my brother, for everything he stood for, for all that he believed in. It was untimely, unplanned and unwanted, but he is welcomed into the bosom of the Lord. He is at peace, he is happy, my family will be at peace.

The words of George Nkencho’s sister Gloria, speaking at his funeral this weekend.

I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan resigned after widely condemned comments on Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah.

To say to anybody else out there who is going through the same thing, you are not dead either. It isn’t over. You have survived and there has to be a reason for that. Either you have done something very right or you still have something to do.

Television presenter Mark Cagney revealed he suffered a stroke earlier this year.