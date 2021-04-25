#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Each world gets only one first flight': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 6:30 PM
george-floyd-officer-trial-reaction-photo-gallery Source: PA Images

My brother got justice, and that’s very rare.

LaTonya Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaking after police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts of his brother’s murder.

biden-remarks-on-derek-chauvin-conviction Source: PA Images

‘I can’t breathe’. Those were George Floyd’s last words. We can’t let those words die with him. We have to keep hearing those words. We must not turn away. We can’t turn away.

US president Joe Biden speaking following the verdict.

shutterstock_1495945955 Source: Shutterstock

Running with Gillian made the many miles fly by in laughter and chat.

Thurles Crokes Athletic Club paid tribute to Gillian Ryan, who died after going missing during a hike in the Comeragh Mountains.

russia-putin Source: PA Images

I hope that no one dares to cross the red line in respect to Russia, and we will determine where it is in each specific case. Those who organise any provocations threatening the core security interests of Russia will feel sorry for their deeds as never before

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned the West against enchroching on his country’s security interests.

Politics 003 Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

It is indefensible that this justice is still denied to them.

Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan on a delay by the Minister for Justice in signing regulations which would allow inquests in the 1981 Stardust fire to continue.

shutterstock_1722606529 Source: Shutterstock

The legacy of this will be huge. I don’t think we fully realise it yet.

CEO of the Institute of Directors Ireland Maura Quinn on the impact that the pandemic will have on the world of work.

mars-helicopter Source: PA Images

Each world gets only one first flight.

MiMi Aung, the project manager for the Ingenuity Mars helicopter, on this week’s historic milestone of the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

