'I used to be able to run 5km but for a while, a ten-minute walk was a struggle': The week in quotes

Source: INMO

I used to be able to run 5km but for a while, a ten-minute walk was a struggle through Long Covid, now I’m up to 30 minutes and I’m doing cardiac rehab as well. It does take a lot to accept how your body is now. I’m only 27, I shouldn’t be like this.

Eilish shared her experience of Long Covid with the INMO’s annual conference.

Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I certainly never found a stronger moment of hope and optimism that we can feel now.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid on continued fall in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

Source: Shutterstock

The government does not actually want you to be able to buy or rent an affordable home. They have created an unaffordable housing system that is focused on delivering housing as an investment asset, not a home.

Dr Rory Hearne on the government’s attitude towards the housing market.

Source: Shutterstock

One of the people we met during the investigation said that he had wasted the best years of his life in an institution. Another, who had suffered his injuries in an assault, said the person convicted would one day leave prison – he had no prospect of leaving the nursing home.

Ombudsman Peter Tyndall speaking after the publication of a report on the experiences of people under the age of 65 living in nursing homes.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Regardless of where they stand on any issue, we expect our writers to put their views across in a transparent manner. Readers can agree or disagree with these opinions. We will not, however, tolerate hidden agendas.

Alan English, editor of the Sunday Independent, on the paper’s decision to drop columnist Eoghan Harris after it emerged he was part of an anonymous Twitter account.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

[It's a] rat line, a tout line through which neighbours are asked to tout on neighbours.

Thomas Pringle on the setting up of a hotline for Donegal residents to report breaches of Covid restrictions.

Source: Shutterstock

Think of dogs, think of pugs. A pug would never exist in the wild. Only a human could make a pug. Ya, they look cute, they’re good craic hanging out of a handbag, but the poor pricks can die if they fall on their own faces. High THC weed is the pug of the hash world.

Blindboy Boatclub on the proliferation of high-strength cannabis due to the lack of any regulation.