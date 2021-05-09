#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 9 May 2021
Advertisement

'I used to be able to run 5km but for a while, a ten-minute walk was a struggle': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 9 May 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,009 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5432551

ailish-inmo2 Source: INMO

I used to be able to run 5km but for a while, a ten-minute walk was a struggle through Long Covid, now I’m up to 30 minutes and I’m doing cardiac rehab as well. It does take a lot to accept how your body is now. I’m only 27, I shouldn’t be like this.

Eilish shared her experience of Long Covid with the INMO’s annual conference.

NO REPRO FEE HSE Weekly Briefing 002 Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I certainly never found a stronger moment of hope and optimism that we can feel now.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid on continued fall in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19.

shutterstock_549067894 Source: Shutterstock

The government does not actually want you to be able to buy or rent an affordable home. They have created an unaffordable housing system that is focused on delivering housing as an investment asset, not a home.

Dr Rory Hearne on the government’s attitude towards the housing market.

shutterstock_575228419 Source: Shutterstock

One of the people we met during the investigation said that he had wasted the best years of his life in an institution. Another, who had suffered his injuries in an assault, said the person convicted would one day leave prison – he had no prospect of leaving the nursing home.

Ombudsman Peter Tyndall speaking after the publication of a report on the experiences of people under the age of 65 living in nursing homes.

6394-independent-house Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Regardless of where they stand on any issue, we expect our writers to put their views across in a transparent manner. Readers can agree or disagree with these opinions. We will not, however, tolerate hidden agendas.

Alan English, editor of the Sunday Independent, on the paper’s decision to drop columnist Eoghan Harris after it emerged he was part of an anonymous Twitter account.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

face mask 06 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

[It's a] rat line, a tout line through which neighbours are asked to tout on neighbours.

Thomas Pringle on the setting up of a hotline for Donegal residents to report breaches of Covid restrictions.

shutterstock_1296586384 Source: Shutterstock

Think of dogs, think of pugs. A pug would never exist in the wild. Only a human could make a pug. Ya, they look cute, they’re good craic hanging out of a handbag, but the poor pricks can die if they fall on their own faces. High THC weed is the pug of the hash world.

Blindboy Boatclub on the proliferation of high-strength cannabis due to the lack of any regulation.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie