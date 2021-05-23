#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 23 May 2021
Advertisement

'I am still answering that question every day': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 23 May 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,127 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5445531

download Source: RTÉ

I can’t be angry, the kids wouldn’t want me to be angry… I just think anger is a negative emotion and I don’t want to be angry. But I do need answers.

Andrew McGinley spoke to RTÉ Prime Time after his wife, Deirdre Morley, was found not guilty by reason of insanity of the murders of their three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3).

president-biden-holds-bilateral-meeting-with-south-korean-president-moon-jae-in Source: PA Images

The most devastating comment made after I was elected — it wasn’t so much about me — but it was by the Irish taoiseach saying that ‘Well, America can’t lead. They can’t even get their arms around Covid.’

It’s not clear when or even if this comment was actually made, but it stuck with US President Joe Biden.

shutterstock_627623021-3 Source: Shutterstock

Even before the pandemic, this group experienced a significantly increased risk of depression, anxiety, and suicide ideation. The global pandemic has compounded these mental health challenges, and we saw demand for our frontline support services soar over the past 12 months.

Moninne Griffith, chief executive of BeLong To, on the challenges faced by LGBTI+ young people over the past year.

dr-21 Source: Jawad Zaman

Another person progresses to become a senior after two or three years and you remain the same because your nationality is different.

Dr Jawad Zaman, who lives in Galway but is originally from Pakistan, said he feels he has been “left stranded” while waiting two years for a decision on his citizenship application.

download (1)

I’m no fan of violence, I think that it has to be an absolute last resort. But it worries me that we could potentially reach a point in this country, or in any country, where the people feel that they do have to defend themselves.

Joel Keys, a member of the Loyalist Communities Council, spoke to a Westminster committee to explain loyalists issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

doylepsychotherapist-1

I loved my father and yet his absence has allowed for something to grow, so many others may be helped. I ask myself, ‘Why did people stigmatise me, hate me, silence me and berate me for something beyond my control?’ I am still answering that question every day.

Vincent Doyle – the founder of Coping International, an organisation which advocates on behalf of the children of priests – on finding out that the man he believed was his godfather, Father John Doyle, was actually his father.

PA-26699657 Source: PA Images

I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant, but it was very traumatising. It was open season on treating me like a crazy bitch.

Sinéad O’Connor recalled the impact of ripping up a picture of the Roman Catholic pope on Saturday Night Life.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie