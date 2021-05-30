'We’re being annihilated here': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

We’re done. We’re snookered. It’s painful but I’ve got to learn to accept that no one will ever be held accountable. I’ve always had hope that someone, somewhere would see sense on this and maybe that jury might have done. We’ll never know.

The words of Jenni Hicks to The Guardian, who lost two daughters Victoria (15) and Sarah (19) in the Hillsborough disaster. She was speaking the trial of two retired police officers and a solicitor accused of perverting the course of justice collapsed.

It’s piracy in disguise.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Belarus authorities diverting a Ryanair flight to arrest a journalist.

The Cabinet Secretary said, ‘Prime Minister, you should go on TV tomorrow and explain to people the herd immunity plan and that it’s like the old chicken pox parties, we need people to get this disease because that’s how we get herd immunity by September’. And I said, ‘Mark, you’ve got to stop using this chicken pox analogy, t’s not right’, and he said, ‘why?’.

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former adviser, spoke to a Westminster committee about the UK government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of course I’m disappointed we haven’t won matches before now. I’m not going to try and paint another picture. We want to get a win, that’s certainly the ambition.

Ireland soccer manager Stephen Kenny on the team’s performance so far.

We need to be honest with what is happening on the ground and call it out.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney on the decision to label Israel’s actions in Palestine as a “de factory annexation”.

If Edwin decides that he wants to change that team, I will have to go as well because I can’t stay with a new ministerial team of which I have no authority, and that would be wrong.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster on how she will resign immediately if the DUP’s new leader, Edwin Poots, announces a reshuffle.

A challenge to me would be a soldier climbing out of the trenches at the Battle of the Somme to face the machine guns. That’s the challenge. We’re being annihilated here.

Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South & West Fish Producers Organisation, on the impact of Brexit on the Irish fishing industry.