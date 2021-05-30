#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 30 May 2021
Advertisement

'We’re being annihilated here': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 30 May 2021, 6:30 PM
33 minutes ago 2,117 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5451258

hillsborough-disaster-court-case Source: PA Images

We’re done. We’re snookered. It’s painful but I’ve got to learn to accept that no one will ever be held accountable. I’ve always had hope that someone, somewhere would see sense on this and maybe that jury might have done. We’ll never know.

The words of Jenni Hicks to The Guardian, who lost two daughters Victoria (15) and Sarah (19) in the Hillsborough disaster. She was speaking the trial of two retired police officers and a solicitor accused of perverting the course of justice collapsed.

Taoiseach Doorstep 002 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

It’s piracy in disguise.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Belarus authorities diverting a Ryanair flight to arrest a journalist.

dominic-cummings-quizzed-by-mps Source: PA Images

The Cabinet Secretary said, ‘Prime Minister, you should go on TV tomorrow and explain to people the herd immunity plan and that it’s like the old chicken pox parties, we need people to get this disease because that’s how we get herd immunity by September’. And I said, ‘Mark, you’ve got to stop using this chicken pox analogy, t’s not right’, and he said, ‘why?’.

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former adviser, spoke to a Westminster committee about the UK government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

republic-of-ireland-squad-announcement-fai-national-training-centre Source: PA Images

Of course I’m disappointed we haven’t won matches before now. I’m not going to try and paint another picture. We want to get a win, that’s certainly the ambition.

Ireland soccer manager Stephen Kenny on the team’s performance so far.

irish-government-cabinet-meeting Source: PA Images

We need to be honest with what is happening on the ground and call it out.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney on the decision to label Israel’s actions in Palestine as a “de factory annexation”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

coronavirus-mon-may-24-2021 Source: PA Images

If Edwin decides that he wants to change that team, I will have to go as well because I can’t stay with a new ministerial team of which I have no authority, and that would be wrong.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster on how she will resign immediately if the DUP’s new leader, Edwin Poots, announces a reshuffle.

download

A challenge to me would be a soldier climbing out of the trenches at the Battle of the Somme to face the machine guns. That’s the challenge. We’re being annihilated here.

Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South & West Fish Producers Organisation, on the impact of Brexit on the Irish fishing industry.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie