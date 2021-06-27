#Open journalism No news is bad news

'I want changes, I deserve changes': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 6:30 PM
NO REPRO FEE HSE Weekly update 005 Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

We’re at a point of unease and apprehension as to what might happen next.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid on the potential impact of the Delta variant.

WOMENS AID 609 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A single call in an emergency situation to Gardai can be life-changing for someone subjected to domestic violence – in a positive or negative way depending on how the call is dealt with.

Women Aid’s chief executive Sarah Benson described as “deeply troubling” news that gardaí cancelled hundreds of 999 calls, largely from domestic violence victims, in 2019 and 2020.

mtv-video-music-awards-2016-arrivals-new-york Source: PA Images

I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I want changes, I deserve changes.

Britney Spears urged a judge to end a controversial guardianship that has given her father control of her affairs since 2008.

soccer-uefa-europa-league-second-round-qualifying-first-leg-shamrock-rovers-v-odds-bk-tallaght-stadium Source: PA Images

They talk about core values in their statement. Their core values – and not just because of today, because of even my experience with them – it’s just money and power.

Former Irish international Damien Duff on UEFA’s refusal to allow Munich stadium to be lit up in the rainbow colours.

liberation-day-photo-albert-nieboer-netherlands-out-point-de-vue-out Source: PA Images

Hungary has no place in the EU anymore.

A similar comment from Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on new legislation introduced in Hungary that will ban showing content about LGBTQI+ issues to children.

ulster-powersharing Source: PA Images

Where you get your sausages from doesn’t define your identity.

Leader of the Alliance Party Naomi Long on the continuing row over Brexit grace periods.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

