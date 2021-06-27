'I want changes, I deserve changes': The week in quotes

Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

We’re at a point of unease and apprehension as to what might happen next.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid on the potential impact of the Delta variant.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A single call in an emergency situation to Gardai can be life-changing for someone subjected to domestic violence – in a positive or negative way depending on how the call is dealt with.

Women Aid’s chief executive Sarah Benson described as “deeply troubling” news that gardaí cancelled hundreds of 999 calls, largely from domestic violence victims, in 2019 and 2020.

Source: PA Images

I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I want changes, I deserve changes.

Britney Spears urged a judge to end a controversial guardianship that has given her father control of her affairs since 2008.

Source: PA Images

They talk about core values in their statement. Their core values – and not just because of today, because of even my experience with them – it’s just money and power.

Former Irish international Damien Duff on UEFA’s refusal to allow Munich stadium to be lit up in the rainbow colours.

Source: PA Images

Hungary has no place in the EU anymore.

A similar comment from Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte on new legislation introduced in Hungary that will ban showing content about LGBTQI+ issues to children.

Source: PA Images

Where you get your sausages from doesn’t define your identity.

Leader of the Alliance Party Naomi Long on the continuing row over Brexit grace periods.