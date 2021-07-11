'The government is living on borrowed time': The week in quotes

Source: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

There’s no doubt that we’re actually in a very real race to get the vaccines ahead of the potential increase in the spread of Delta, and particularly no doubt that we’re closing the gap every day with more and more vaccines being administered and I think the public should take good confidence and assurance in that, but a most likely scenario is that the pace and growth of the Delta variant will out match our supply of vaccines over the coming weeks.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid on the race against the Delta variant.

The cuckoo funds are not content with paying virtually no tax on their profits, they’re not content with the extraordinarily lucrative 25-year contracts and very secure investments, those investments have been described by some as government bonds on steroids. No, the State has to further sweeten the deal and exempt them from this stamp duty increase if it wants them to play ball.

Social Democrat’s co-leader Catherine Murphy TD on a government move to allow cuckoo funds to side-step 10% stamp duty if they lease back homes to the State for social housing.

We have millions of children living in conflict situations. We have so many people who are migrants around the world who live in desperately uncertain circumstances all the time. They don’t know where they’re going to be tomorrow, if they’re going to be deported, if they’re going to be accepted. There are so many different groups living in overcrowded slums around the world who live on $1 a day and they have to go to a street corner every morning and see if they can earn enough money by getting some work to feed their family that day – not next week but that day. That amount of stress, that is a huge burden for any human being to carry in those different circumstances.

Dr Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation warned of a ‘tsunami’ of mental health issues is emerging.

The government is living on borrowed time.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on the coalition’s poor performance in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

This is a crime against journalism and an attack on our values of democracy and rule of law. We will relentlessly continue to defend the freedom of the press.

European Union chief Charles Michel condemned the shooting of Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries.

We don’t know if there will be a variant that can beat the vaccines, we suspect that it will probably happen. So that’s why we’re saying it ain’t gone away, because new variants are coming all around.

WHO’s special envoy on Covid-19 David Nabarro urged caution as the United Kingdom announced an all-out reopening plan.

My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out.

CEO of Basketball Ireland and former FAI chief executive Bernard O’Byrne apologised for a comment made on social media following England’s Euro 2020 win over Denmark.