#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 11 July 2021
Advertisement

'The government is living on borrowed time': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 6:30 PM
33 minutes ago 1,835 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5490535
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

NO REPRO FEE HSE weekly briefing 001 Source: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

There’s no doubt that we’re actually in a very real race to get the vaccines ahead of the potential increase in the spread of Delta, and particularly no doubt that we’re closing the gap every day with more and more vaccines being administered and I think the public should take good confidence and assurance in that, but a most likely scenario is that the pace and growth of the Delta variant will out match our supply of vaccines over the coming weeks.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid on the race against the Delta variant.

Woulfe Meeting 002 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The cuckoo funds are not content with paying virtually no tax on their profits, they’re not content with the extraordinarily lucrative 25-year contracts and very secure investments, those investments have been described by some as government bonds on steroids. No, the State has to further sweeten the deal and exempt them from this stamp duty increase if it wants them to play ball.

Social Democrat’s co-leader Catherine Murphy TD on a government move to allow cuckoo funds to side-step 10% stamp duty if they lease back homes to the State for social housing.

who-pandemic-probe Source: PA Images

We have millions of children living in conflict situations. We have so many people who are migrants around the world who live in desperately uncertain circumstances all the time. They don’t know where they’re going to be tomorrow, if they’re going to be deported, if they’re going to be accepted. There are so many different groups living in overcrowded slums around the world who live on $1 a day and they have to go to a street corner every morning and see if they can earn enough money by getting some work to feed their family that day – not next week but that day. That amount of stress, that is a huge burden for any human being to carry in those different circumstances.

Dr Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation warned of a ‘tsunami’ of mental health issues is emerging.

Byelection Count 039 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The government is living on borrowed time.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on the coalition’s poor performance in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

dutch-crime-journalist-wounded-in-amsterdam-shooting Source: PA Images

This is a crime against journalism and an attack on our values of democracy and rule of law. We will relentlessly continue to defend the freedom of the press.

European Union chief Charles Michel condemned the shooting of Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

switzerland-geneva-who-director-general-election Source: PA Images

We don’t know if there will be a variant that can beat the vaccines, we suspect that it will probably happen. So that’s why we’re saying it ain’t gone away, because new variants are coming all around.

WHO’s special envoy on Covid-19 David Nabarro urged caution as the United Kingdom announced an all-out reopening plan.

bernard-obyrne Source: PA Images

My choice of words commenting on a penalty incident were not thought out.

CEO of Basketball Ireland and former FAI chief executive Bernard O’Byrne apologised for a comment made on social media following England’s Euro 2020 win over Denmark.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie