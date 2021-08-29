'The sea was closed': The week in quotes

Source: PA Images

We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.

President Joe Biden’s response to the suicide bomb attack which killed dozens of people, including some US troops, in Afghanistan.

The stuff about me being lounging around on the beach all day is just nonsense. The stuff about me paddleboarding – nonsense. The sea was actually closed, it was a red notice.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he was working as Kabul fell and not paddleboarding.

Because Ireland has constantly struggled in favour of peace; because it was a land of asylum before it became a land of welcome; because its society shows solidarity and is opened; Ireland occupies a precious place at the heart of the European dream. Your invitation on this day to meet the minds which shape Ireland is a great honour and a source of inspiration. France is your closest neighbour within the European Union and will remain a faithful friend for the future.

French president Emmanuel Macron spoke about his country’s relationship with Ireland during a brief visit this week.

I think it’s an educated population, I think people trusted the science, and they trusted the public health advice.

Brian MacCraith, chair of Ireland’s Covid vaccine taskforce, on the success of the rollout to date.

I just knew that I was capable of doing something great and it was trusting that and trusting myself.

Ellen Keane on clinching Ireland’s first medal of the Paralympic Games.

This is why nature is in such a death spiral. We’re just not getting beyond the bureaucracy side of things.

Pádraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust on Ireland’s lackluster management of biodiversity.

Aside from being a unique musician Charlie Watts managed to remain completely classy throughout the whole of the Rolling Stones career. Quite an achievement.

Johnny Marr, former member of The Smiths, on the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts this week.