#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 29 August 2021
Advertisement

'The sea was closed': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 29 Aug 2021, 6:30 PM
50 minutes ago 2,957 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5533634

president-biden-vows-to-avenge-afghan-attack-washington Source: PA Images

We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.

President Joe Biden’s response to the suicide bomb attack which killed dozens of people, including some US troops, in Afghanistan.

taliban-resurgence-in-afghanistan Source: PA Images

The stuff about me being lounging around on the beach all day is just nonsense. The stuff about me paddleboarding – nonsense. The sea was actually closed, it was a red notice.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he was working as Kabul fell and not paddleboarding.

president-emmanuel-macrons-visit-to-ireland Source: PA Images

Because Ireland has constantly struggled in favour of peace; because it was a land of asylum before it became a land of welcome; because its society shows solidarity and is opened; Ireland occupies a precious place at the heart of the European dream. Your invitation on this day to meet the minds which shape Ireland is a great honour and a source of inspiration. France is your closest neighbour within the European Union and will remain a faithful friend for the future.

French president Emmanuel Macron spoke about his country’s relationship with Ireland during a brief visit this week.

coronavirus-wed-apr-7-2021 Source: PA Images

I think it’s an educated population, I think people trusted the science, and they trusted the public health advice.

Brian MacCraith, chair of Ireland’s Covid vaccine taskforce, on the success of the rollout to date.

ellen-keane-celebrates-winning-a-gold-medal Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

I just knew that I was capable of doing something great and it was trusting that and trusting myself.

Ellen Keane on clinching Ireland’s first medal of the Paralympic Games.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

shutterstock_1683113140 Source: Shutterstock

This is why nature is in such a death spiral. We’re just not getting beyond the bureaucracy side of things.

Pádraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust on Ireland’s lackluster management of biodiversity.

charlie-watts-rolling-stones-drummer-dies-at-80 Source: PA Images

Aside from being a unique musician Charlie Watts managed to remain completely classy throughout the whole of the Rolling Stones career. Quite an achievement.

Johnny Marr, former member of The Smiths, on the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts this week.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie