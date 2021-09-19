#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 19 September 2021
Advertisement

'Our children will be waging wars over water and food if we do not act now': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 19 Sep 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,384 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5551735
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

january-14-2020-14-january-2020-france-straaburg-frans-timmermans-pvda-vice-president-of-the-european-commission-member-of-the-pes-group-presents-the-european-commissions-sustainable-inves Source: Alamy

Our children will be waging wars over water and food if we do not act now.

Frans Timmermans, the executive vice-president of the European Commission, said it is time for Europe and the world to “take responsibility for next generations” in tackling the climate crisis.

an-image-of-silhouettes-of-children-and-the-names-of-children-who-died-in-bessborough-mother-and-baby-home-in-cork-are-projected-onto-sean-ross-abbey-south-of-roscrea-in-county-tipperary-ireland-on Source: Alamy

This is totally ridiculous behaviour. It is despicable and so utterly patronising and discriminatory. It’s always about buying time – not even buying time, it’s about delaying and denying. It shows utter disrespect.

Noelle Brown, an adoption rights campaigner who was born in Bessborough mother and baby institution, who was among those who were told they could access their medical records but only if a GP assessed them first to deem if they were ‘appropriate to release.

shutterstock_707675890-2 Source: Shutterstock

Patient safety and care is of paramount importance to the group. Hospitals across the region are under extreme pressure as a result of record levels of attendances of both Covid and non-Covid patients. The deliberate spreading of disinformation and at times defamatory comments against named staff members along with the posting of these videos on social media platforms is adding significantly to the burden already facing healthcare professionals.

A statement from the Saolta Hospital Group after a video emerged of a Covid patient discharging themselves from hospital against medical advice.

irish-president-michael-d-higgins-addresses-the-european-parliament-in-strasbourg-april-17-2013-reutersvincent-kessler-france-tags-politics Source: Alamy

There is no question of any snub intended to anybody. I am not snubbing anyone and I am not part of anyone’s boycott of any other events in Northern Ireland. I wish their service well but they understand that I have the right to exercise a discretion as to what I think is appropriate for my attendance.

President Michael D Higgins spoke to The Irish Times about his decision to not attend an event marking Northern Ireland’s centenary.

the-ireland-team-huddle-after-the-game Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

It’s sad for the girls as well but I think going forward, things do need to improve. We need to be treated better so we can play better. It’s not something going into a big game like that, performance-wise… you’re just like, ‘This isn’t good enough.’

Ireland second row Sam Monaghan after the Connacht Women rugby team had to get ready for a match in a derelict area with rats in close proximity.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

nashville-tennessee-july-10-2014-garth-brooks-country-music-artist-speaks-at-a-news-conference Source: Alamy

Mary, I love you to death. Am I playing Ireland?

Garth Brook’s answer when addressing speculation on whether he is playing gigs in Ireland next year.

bucket-1

I just started laughing, that’s all that I could think to do. I took a little video and sent it to my friends and went around the corner to Bar Rua. I had a pint and then went home.

Rian Keogh on being paid his final wage from Alfie’s Restaurant in Dublin in five cent coins.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie