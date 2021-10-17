'Maybe that somebody will come forward and help us': The week in quotes

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

If you genuinely believe that excess profits are being made in the PBSA market I am surprised the Students’ Union has not entered the market itself and provided lower-cost student accommodation for its members.

Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan came under fire to this comment, made in response to a students’ union president objecting to student accommodation being temporarily used for tourism.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The advice will be given as soon as we have it ready to go.

NIAC chair Karina Butler on when new advice on a Covid booster campaign might be published.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Fundamentally we’re on a knife-edge.

Professor Philip Nolan on the sudden change in the trajectory of Covid in the past week.

Source: Alamy

I am hugely disappointed that the Executive and Department of Health are continuing to seem to wilfully neglect the welfare and rights of women and girls in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland secretary of state Brandon Lewis after a High Court judge ruled that he failed to comply with his duties by not expeditiously ensuring provision for full abortion services for women in the region.

Source: Alamy

Maybe someday we’ll get our chance, and that somebody will come forward and help us. Any piece of no matter how small, it’s very important. That’s all we want: for someone not to feel afraid to come forward after nearly 26 years now. We would ask them not to be afraid, they won’t be judged and it will be dealt with in a very sensitive matter.

The sister of Jo Jo Dullard, Kathleen Bergin, speaking after gardaí investigating the disappearance of a number of women in Leinster during the 1990s launched a major search operation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

I genuinely believe the ministers are trolling us.

Sinn Féin TD Mairead Farrell speaking in the Dáil on the government’s attempts to tackle the cost of living.

Source: Julien Behal

Future generations will not tolerate inaction from the leaders of today. But, by future generations, I do not just mean children yet to be born. Children, teenagers, and the younger adults of today demand action. They deserve action. They are clear in their arguments and the science is unambiguous: the world is burning, and the only chance we have to control those fires is through coherent and effective policies.

Part of Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe’s Budget 2022 speech, explaining why carbon taxation measures were introduced.