Freezing start to today will give way to a changeable but milder weekend

Bring a jumper is probably the best advice.

A VERY COLD start today has seen freezing temperatures across Leinster and a low temperature/ice warning across the province.

The warning ends at 9am but icy patches are being predicted again for tomorrow morning with lowest temperatures of between -2 to +2 degrees.

Today is expected to be mainly dry with some showers and highest temperatures of between 6 to 8 degrees.

Similar temperatures are being predicted nationwide into tomorrow but there will be more rain with sleet in many areas.

Brighter weather will extend from the southwest with showery rain gradually clearing north-eastwards by evening.

Looking towards the weekend, Saturday is forecast to be mainly dry in the east of the country but persistent rain will develop in the west by noon and then spread eastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann says it will be “mild, breezy and mostly cloudy” with the rain clearing on Saturday night.

“Sunday will be cool and blustery with sunny spells and occasional showers. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, with fresh, gusty westerly winds,” the forecaster says.