This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Freezing start to today will give way to a changeable but milder weekend

Icy patches are being predicted again for tomorrow morning.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 7:56 AM
1 hour ago 5,568 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5034037
Bring a jumper is probably the best advice.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Bring a jumper is probably the best advice.
Bring a jumper is probably the best advice.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A VERY COLD start today has seen freezing temperatures across Leinster and a low temperature/ice warning across the province.

The warning ends at 9am but icy patches are being predicted again for tomorrow morning with lowest temperatures of between -2 to +2 degrees.

Today is expected to be mainly dry with some showers and highest temperatures of between 6 to 8 degrees. 

Similar temperatures are being predicted nationwide into tomorrow but there will be more rain with sleet in many areas. 

Brighter weather will extend from the southwest with showery rain gradually clearing north-eastwards by evening. 

Looking towards the weekend, Saturday is forecast to be mainly dry in the east of the country but persistent rain will develop in the west by noon and then spread eastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening. 

Met Éireann says it will be “mild, breezy and mostly cloudy” with the rain clearing on Saturday night. 

“Sunday will be cool and blustery with sunny spells and occasional showers. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, with fresh, gusty westerly winds,” the forecaster says.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie