#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 10 June 2022
Advertisement

'Unseasonably' windy afternoon ahead as Met Éireann predicts wet weekend

Temperatures are expected to be “mild and humid” with highs of 15 to 19 degrees Celsius.

By Lauren Boland Friday 10 Jun 2022, 3:35 PM
19 minutes ago 2,269 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5787607
A sudden downpour of rain this afternoon
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
A sudden downpour of rain this afternoon
A sudden downpour of rain this afternoon
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THERE’S AN “UNSEASONABLY windy” afternoon in store with a chance of thunder and lightning as the weather looks set to remain unsettled throughout the weekend.

Met Éireann forecasts heavy and possibly thundery showers for the rest of the day alongside potential lightning, local hail and spot flooding – with a few sunny intervals in between.

Temperatures are expected to be “mild and humid” with highs of 15 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Later tonight will be marked by clear spells and scattered showers that are expected to become prolonged towards the morning in parts of the northwest.

Tomorrow “will bring further widespread showers, especially across the northwest and west where it will be rather cool”, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster says tomorrow will have some sunny spells and be driest in the south and southeast, but it will be another unseasonably blustery day.

Highest temperatures tomorrow and Sunday are anticipated to be 14 to 18 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On Sunday, winds are expected to ease to a light to moderate westerly breeze overnight, with lighter and more scattered showers compared to previous days.

Met Éireann says Monday “will bring a lot of dry weather with just well scattered showers” and “cloud cover will vary with some brighter spells at times”.

Monday’s highest forecast temperatures are 14 to 17 degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie