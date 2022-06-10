'Unseasonably' windy afternoon ahead as Met Éireann predicts wet weekend

THERE’S AN “UNSEASONABLY windy” afternoon in store with a chance of thunder and lightning as the weather looks set to remain unsettled throughout the weekend.

Met Éireann forecasts heavy and possibly thundery showers for the rest of the day alongside potential lightning, local hail and spot flooding – with a few sunny intervals in between.

Temperatures are expected to be “mild and humid” with highs of 15 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Later tonight will be marked by clear spells and scattered showers that are expected to become prolonged towards the morning in parts of the northwest.

Tomorrow “will bring further widespread showers, especially across the northwest and west where it will be rather cool”, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster says tomorrow will have some sunny spells and be driest in the south and southeast, but it will be another unseasonably blustery day.

Highest temperatures tomorrow and Sunday are anticipated to be 14 to 18 degrees.

On Sunday, winds are expected to ease to a light to moderate westerly breeze overnight, with lighter and more scattered showers compared to previous days.

Met Éireann says Monday “will bring a lot of dry weather with just well scattered showers” and “cloud cover will vary with some brighter spells at times”.

Monday’s highest forecast temperatures are 14 to 17 degrees.