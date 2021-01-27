#Open journalism No news is bad news

Welsh factory where AstraZeneca vaccine is made evacuated after suspicious package found

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said “we are working with local police and the military to find out more about this incident”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 27 Jan 2021, 2:07 PM
Image: Google Streetview
A PLANT THAT manufactures the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been evacuated after a suspicious package was sent to the site today.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, the company that runs the factory Wockhardt UK said that it received the suspicious package this morning.

“All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged.

“Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance.”

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said “we are working with local police and the military to find out more about this incident”.

“Thank you to the security personnel who are on-site to protect lives and ensure the safety of our vaccine supply. This highlights the vital role they play in keeping us all safe. Diolch.”
No one was injured in the incident.

