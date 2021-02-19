Wet and windy weather early this weekend, but will ease off across most of the country on Sunday

IT’S SET TO be a mixed bag of weather this weekend, with wet and windy conditions on Saturday giving way to a more settled Sunday before the rain returns on Monday night.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday will see rain developing first in the south, before gradually spreading to the rest of the country in the afternoon, with windy conditions alongside it.

This rain is expected to clear northeastward in the evening, with winds also expected to ease off. Highest temperatures of between 9 and 12 degrees.

However, a Status Yellow wind warning will be in effect across Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford from Saturday at 12pm until 5pm.

Southerly winds are expected to reach average speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of up to 100km/h.

For Sunday, it will start dry but scattered showers will develop, with most occurring in the west.

Sunday night will be dry, but cold, with temperatures dropping to between 1 and 3 degrees.

Settled weather is expected early on Monday, but a large low-pressure system will bring the rain and wind from Monday night and into Tuesday.

According to Met Éireann, there may be weather warnings issued for both wind and rain on Monday and Tuesday, with a potential risk of flooding during the week.

Heavy rain is then expected on Wednesday due to a slow-moving front between areas of high and low pressure, but more settled conditions will be expected from Thursday, with high pressure expected to build in the northeast.

Temperatures next week are expected to be slightly above average, with maximum temperatures of between 8 and 11 degrees.

Chilly nights are expected later on in the week, however, with a risk of both frost and ice.

Further outlook

As March begins, the settled conditions are expected to continue, with less rainfall expected in the first week of March.

Temperatures will remain at or slightly above the March average, with cold nights and a potential for fog as the week rolls on.