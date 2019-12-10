New Wetherspoons for Waterford as company announces £200 million investment in UK and Ireland

A new Wetherspoons will open in Waterford.

A new Wetherspoons will open in Waterford.

WETHERSPOONS WILL INVEST more than £200 million in pubs and hotels over the next four years, creating around 10,000 jobs, the company has announced.

Part of the investment will go to Dublin and Waterford, while new pubs will open in the UK and existing pubs will be enlarged.

Most of the investment will be channelled into developments in small and medium-sized towns, but will also include larger towns and cities.

A new pub will open in Waterford, while the company said there would be new investment in Dublin alongside Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and Galway.

There is a Wetherspoons in Dun Laoghaire. Source: Shutterstock/noel bennett

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “We are looking forward to opening many more new pubs as well as investing in existing pubs over the next four years.”

Related Read Galway's Carbon nightclub is closing to become a Wetherspoons

“We are especially pleased that a large proportion of the investment will be in smaller towns and cities which have seen a decline in investment in recent years,” he said.

Wetherspoons operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels across the UK and Ireland and employs 44,000 staff.